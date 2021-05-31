Jharkhand 'Alien' Mystery Grows: No Queries Yet, Says Official Source About Spooky Video

Deepening the mystery around a spooky video doing the rounds, which shows an alien-like or ghost-like figure walking down the Chadwa Dam bridge at Jharkhand's Hazaribagh in the dark, a local authority speaking to Republic Media Network on Monday stated that the origin of the video was unknown. The official source, elaborating on the 30-second long, now-viral media, stated that neither had anyone come to their office nor had anyone called to complain or file a query, and therefore, no investigation was initiated as of yet.

The source, on condition of anonymity, however, went on to share her personal experience. She claimed that she and her colleagues have been going down the route for years now, have gone in the morning, and at night, and sometimes even at 1-2 am, but have never spotted anything of that sort.

The statement of the official source has put the onus on those who have captured the video or others to come forward. If people actually saw the 'alien', why are there no complaints or queries, and if it's just computer-generated imagery, what will be the future course of action by the administration. There many questions looming over this one incident, which now has the attention of thousands on social media platforms.

Netizens react to viral 'alien' video

No matter what the case, the news has caused a massive sensation on social media with netizens spooked- while some claim that the odd creature from the Jharkhand viral video was a 'ghost', others claim it was an 'alien' while some non-believers brushed off the incident as someone playing a prank. Some even tagged Elon Musk, NASA, and ISRO to look into the origins of the creature.

The video has become talk of the town. People are assuming it to be an Alien and it actually could be, keenly observe the 13th second of the video, A red Lapros wing UFO flying with jangling sound. Place-Near Hazaribagh,Jharkhand @isro @NASA @aajtak @ndtv @republic @BBCWorld pic.twitter.com/P4hcLf5yNn — Ashutosh Gautam (@Ashutos32363607) May 29, 2021

Video of the alien or 'supernatural creature' spotted in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand 😳😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/bgod5ojj0e — Arvind Chauhan (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) May 29, 2021

@elonmusk heyy elon theres an alien found in india.. in jharkhand,hazaribagh!

Please get in contact with them and have a look on video you could get on youtube ! — Raj (@Rajveeroberoi24) May 30, 2021

What's in the 'alien' video going viral?

In the video, several bikes come to a stop after they spot a translucent-like odd creature treading on the highway at a distance in the middle of the night. One of the bikers recording the video can be heard calling the supernatural creature a 'witch' (chudail) in the background, while others stop to observe the creature from the distance.

