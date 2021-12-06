Joe Biden & Kamala Harris Feature In 'Dumb And Dumber' Billboard; Netizens Divided

A billboard featuring US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris has taken the internet by storm for reasons the US leaders would, most expectedly, not be very pleased about.

The billboard features the image of the two leaders, with a text describing them as "Dumb and Dumber". The font used for the text is the same as the one used in the iconic 1994 movie, Dumb and Dumber, starring Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels, which is frequently used in a lot of political memes.

The image has been shared numerous times on microblogging site Twitter, garnering attention from all ranks of netizens.

Sharing the image, a user who goes by the name Patriot Talks wrote, "Dumbest spent money on this sign." Another Twitterati, JonCover2, shared the image with a simple two-word description - "Found it" - with a laughing emoji.

While JonCover2's post has received over 14,000 likes and 3,000 retweets, the post shared by Patriot Talks post received over 847 likes and 40 retweets.

Dumbest spent money on this sign. pic.twitter.com/Gxrp0ikXkD — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) December 6, 2021

Biden-Harris' 'Dumb and Dumber' billboard gets mixed reaction

While some people were amused by the billboard, several others criticised it and called it disrespectful.

One person wrote in the comments section, "I know where that’s located. It’s in the woods, half a mile in from the highway. Most people round there think it’s a Real Estate sign."

"The good thing is- it looks like nobody lives near this almost hidden sign. I like it hidden. (sic)," another user wrote.

It's close to a super highway so thousands see the truth everyday! — Joe Jackson (@Consertive1) November 28, 2021

I know where that’s located.

It’s in the woods, half a mile in from the highway.

Most people round there think it’s a Real Estate sign. — Jed (@AmericanDemos) December 6, 2021

Among those who found the posts offensive, one wrote, "These are your elected leaders. Reaching a new low if that is possible."

A second user added, "Seriously, they would have no problem with this administration if they didn't dethrone their king."

"This is someone's vanity project. It doesn't serve any purpose except they enjoy it when they drive by," a third user wrote.

I’d say about 81 million people may disagree. — Harry Janice (@HarryJanice2) November 28, 2021

Talk about disrespect. These are your elected leaders. Reaching a new low ... if that is possible. — Margo Pastovich (@margomargpast) November 28, 2021

People criticise billboard

Criticising the billboard, one person wrote, "These people could have used that 10,000 to help the homeless or hungry children," while another added, "It amazes me how much money people will spend on things like this.... This billboard has been up along I-75 south of Chattanooga for at least 4 years now. How much money have they spent to try to 'trigger' the Dems. (sic)"

It amazes me how much money people will spend on things like this.... This billboard has been up along I-75 south of Chattanooga for at least 4 years now. How much money have they spent to try to 'trigger' the Dems? - (Pic by @TheBoeskool) pic.twitter.com/qaxXDdIFVM — Chris Hertling (@chertling) December 6, 2021

These people could have used that 10,000 to help the homeless or hungry children . . . — Thot;Me (@IsraelDelcampo) November 28, 2021

(Image: @JonCover2/Twitter)