'Just Breathtaking': Pastry Chef Sculpts 7 Ft-tall Chocolate Statue Of Liberty

A popular pastry chef recently left several internet users stunned with his ‘amazing’ and 'incredible' chocolate creation. Amaury Guichon has shared a video of a giant 'Chocolate Statue of Liberty' sculpture on Instagram. The pastry chef has created a seven-foot-tall sculpture of the Statue of Liberty.

Pastry chef creates 'Chocolate Statue of Liberty' sculpture

Guichon has posted a video of the process and the final chocolate statue of liberty on his Instagram account. The pastry chef has shared the video alongside the caption, "Chocolate Statue of Liberty! My tallest one yet! 115lbs of chocolate for 7ft tall! Happy Independence Day weekend to you all!". The video starts with the popular pastry chef making the base of the statue. As the video proceeds, Amaury makes each part of the sculpture. According to the caption, Guichon has used 115lbs of chocolate to create the statue. Watch the video here:

Since shared, the video has garnered over 439,990 likes and scores of reactions. Netizens, amazed by the creation took to the comments section to share their views. One user commented, "Just breathtaking". Another user commented, "Just wow". Another individual commented, "Okay this is beyond food at this point...you’re an insane sculptor." Check out some user reactions.

In a similar incident, Amaury Guichon in May had made a chocolate dumbbell that left the netizens awestruck. He had shared the process of making the dumbbell cake on Instagram. He shared the video alongside the caption, "Cheat day and workout now all combined in one experience, no wonder my workout routine isn’t efficient!". According to the caption, Guichon made the special creation to wish Dwayne Johnson on his 49th birthday.

IMAGE: AmauryGuichon/Instagram

