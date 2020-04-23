Justin Trudeau's Hair Flip Takes Internet By Storm, Netizens Call It 'God's Glory'

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had addressed the country earlier this week outside his home in Ottawa but his unintentional hair flip has gone viral. Netizens around the world are not only swooning over Trudeau’s “gorgeousness” but many even called his features as “God’s glory” amid a global health crisis. In the short clip, the Canadian PM can be seen delivering his speech but since his hair fell in front of his eyes, he did a hair flip. The video has been shared across the different social media platforms but the one that has received over five million views is shared by a Facebook user.

'So pretty'

Several internet users called the Canadian PM "so pretty" and one of them even said her "heart skipped a beat". Many people have edited the same clip in slow-motion or have added songs to the incident to make it "more heroic". One Facebook user wrote, "I need 3 to 5 business days to recover". Another user believes that Trudeau's hair flip is "best post ever".

Justin Trudeau's hair deserves a separate Twitter handle pic.twitter.com/JyrGrUFYEu — Shortbread Wookie (@CivilSerpentt) April 21, 2020

Not implying anything but MAN! that dudes got



P E R S O N A L I T Y !



NOT GONNA LIE! D': — aqeey the flabby shark (@aquiloquence) April 21, 2020

Justin Trudeau's hair flip..Ohh my! That flip took away the breath😎😘 https://t.co/Zvs6YleIAl — green (@bewilderingreen) April 22, 2020

Excuse me! It should be an international crime of the level of war-crime to be this hot a PM & do a hair flip in a press brief. Going by what went viral, we know who cared about actual virus 😂! #COVIDー19 #fangirl

Justin Trudeau Handsome Hair Flip Viral https://t.co/r8ESrSDFFV — Ruhi (@RuhiKhusi) April 21, 2020

I doubt anyone heard any news after this @JustinTrudeau and NO, u don't need a hair cut.



He is getting more handsome by the day.. Canada has such a drool worthy Prime Minister. This hair flip beats all.. pic.twitter.com/mBhEED65YS — Rumana (@RumanaNazarali) April 22, 2020

Hahaha man 😂😂😂 with @JustinTrudeau hair flip everyone in the world drooling over him!! Everyone wants a leader like him! Between I like him without beard — Faerie (@Faerie101) April 21, 2020

