Justin Trudeau's Hair Flip Takes Internet By Storm, Netizens Call It 'God's Glory'

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had addressed the country earlier this week outside his home in Ottawa but his unintentional hair flip has gone viral.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had addressed the country earlier this week outside his home in Ottawa but his unintentional hair flip has gone viral. Netizens around the world are not only swooning over Trudeau’s “gorgeousness” but many even called his features as “God’s glory” amid a global health crisis. In the short clip, the Canadian PM can be seen delivering his speech but since his hair fell in front of his eyes, he did a hair flip. The video has been shared across the different social media platforms but the one that has received over five million views is shared by a Facebook user. 

'So pretty'

Several internet users called the Canadian PM "so pretty" and one of them even said her "heart skipped a beat". Many people have edited the same clip in slow-motion or have added songs to the incident to make it "more heroic". One Facebook user wrote, "I need 3 to 5 business days to recover". Another user believes that Trudeau's hair flip is "best post ever".

