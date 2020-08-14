Justin Trudeau's Life To Be Made Into A 24-page Comic Book Chronicle, See Cover

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is the latest politician featured on Tidal Wave Productions Political Power. Justin Trudeau will have his own comic book chronicles which will be based on his life. Title Waves Production has previously made some graphic novels on politicians all around the globe. Trudeau will now be seen as the lead character in a comic book.

ALSO READ: Threats Against Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Increased Considerably: Police

Justin Trudeau’s comic books

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s life will be turned into a comic book which has around 24 pages. The comic book will not only cover his professional achievements but also his personal milestones and the struggles that he faced over the years. Justin Trudeau was a teacher before he became a politician. The book will also dwell on his role as a teacher and talk about the famous eulogy that brought him to the limelight.

ALSO READ: Justin Trudeau: Contact Tracing Smartphone App Available

The publication has previously profiled politicians all across the globe for over 11 years. The previous comic books of the publication include political personalities like American presidents, George Bush, Barack Obama as well as Donald Trump. Justin Trudeau’s comic books will take a deeper look into the media craze that has been developing around his ‘camera-ready looks’ and ‘easy-going nature’.

Justin Trudeau’s upbringing, as well as the tragic death of his brother, will also be included in the 24-page comic book. According to reports, the comic book will talk about Justin Trudeau’s childhood as he grew in the spotlight because of his father. Trudeau’s father, Pierre Trudeau was the 15th Prime Minister of Canada. The book will also talk about Justin Trudeau’s brother who met with a tragic avalanche accident.

ALSO READ: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Turns Down White House Invitation, Cites Prior Commitments

Justin Trudeau came to limelight after he delivered a eulogy after his father’s demise. The nationally televised funeral in 2000 garnered him popularity. Trudeau became the Prime Minister of Canada in 2015. In 2019, he earned his second term in the office with a narrow margin. It has been revealed that the book will go on sale on September 16, 2020. However, the book is available for pre-order on Amazon.

ALSO READ: Justin Trudeau Says Government Is ‘open’ To NHL Hub City In Canada

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.