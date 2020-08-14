Threats Against Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Increased Considerably: Police

The number of threats against Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has risen considerably in the last seven months, country’s police have warned. Trudeau, who was re-elected as the country’s leader in December last year has received 100 threats more than the same period last year. As per the latest figures released by Royal Canadian Mounted Police, there have been 130 threats against the PM and his ministers between January to July 2020.

Security breaches

Not only threats but security breaches have also spiked, both against Trudeau and the federal officials of Canada. Last month, a suspect was caught breaching security to enter cottage in Rideau Hall estate, where Trudeau and his family are currently staying while his official residence is being renovated. Not just the PM, but attacks were also attempted against Governor General Julie Payette and Infrastructure minister Catherine McKenna.

Speaking to a Canadian media outlet, Daniel Brien, spokesperson for National Police Force confirmed the news although he did not specify the nature of threats. Talking about the online threats, a report added that Trudeau was mentioned in 11.4 posts made by right-wing extremists Facebook pages and groups and featured in 28 per cent of YouTube content analyses.

This comes as Trudeau reportedly backed his Finance Minister Bill Morneau and quashed the speculation of a growing rift between the two. A PMO spokesperson, in a reported statement, said that Trudeau has ‘full confidence’ in Morneau and any reports to the contrary are false. The recent statement by Trudeau’s office comes in a bid to refute allegations that the two men and their staff have clashed on issued of policy and communication.

According to a Canadian media outlet, the PM and Finance Minister clashed over economic measure taken to counter the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. However, the PMO spokesperson reportedly said that Trudeau, Morneau and the entire team of Cabinet ministers will keep doing the work that Canadians rely on to get them through this unprecedented pandemic.

