Kamala Harris calls teen who painted her portrait on Thanksgiving | Watch

In a dream come true moment, a teen, who had earlier painted a portrait of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, received a phone call from her on the occasion of Thanksgiving. Earlier this month, 14-year-old Tyler Gordon, had shared a video of himself creating a portrait of Harris online. In his tweet, he also urged people to Retweet it so that it reached the lawmaker.

In the nearly one-minute long video clip, the California teen could be seen sitting in front of a blank canvas besides a water body. As the video progresses, he is weaving magic with his paintbrushes and creating a beautiful portrait of Harris.

@KamalaHarris My name is Tyler Gordon and I'm 14 years old and I live in the Bay Area! I painted this picture of you and I hope you like it!!! Please Rt and tag her so that she can see this. Please!!!@JoeBiden @DouglasEmhoff @SenKamalaHarris @WeGotGame2 pic.twitter.com/X0qtChKBf2 — Tyler Gordon (@Official_tylerg) November 23, 2020

Three days after he shared the video, he received a telephone call from Kamala Harris, who thanked him for the artwork. “She called me!!!!!! @KamalaHarris called ME!!!!” an excited Gordon wrote sharing the news. Later, in another tweet, he also shared a video of the conversation and it is now doing rounds of the internet.

'I'm overwhelmed'

In the video, Gordon is seen speaking with Harris on the speaker of his phone. Harris starts by lauding Gordon’s “magnificent” work adding that she was overwhelmed on seeing it. Further, she even goes on to say that he “really has a gift”. Harris also expresses how one day she wishes to meet him and also thanks to him for creating something so beautiful. She further wishes his whole family a very “Happy Thanksgiving”.

Thank you so much Mrs. @KamalaHarris it was amazing talking with you today!!!

Also thank you Mrs. @ChelseaClinton for believing in me and helping me to reach Mrs. Harris!!! pic.twitter.com/5eA6Oy2WtG — Tyler Gordon (@Official_tylerg) November 26, 2020

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris recently shared a step-by-step recipe to make the perfect cornbread dressing. Harris has repeatedly spoken about her love for cooking and with Thanksgiving approaching, the 56-year-old revealed one of her family’s “favourite” recipes. While taking to Instagram, Harris instructed that one needs packages of cornbread mix, spicy pork sausages, onions, apples, celery stalks, chicken broth, unsalted butter, fresh parsley, sage, thyme, rosemary, salt and pepper to make “Kamala’s Cornbread Dressing”.

