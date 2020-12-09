Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande Among Google's Top-searched Personalities Of 2020

Looking back at the moments that captured India’s attention in 2020, Google India announced the 'Year in Search' results today. From the global pandemic to the history-making US elections, the Year in Search continues to recapitulate the top search trends, offering a unique perspective to the questions internet users have asked on Google Search

Google has released its list of the top trending personalities in India for 2020 and the lists are based on search terms that had the highest spike this year as compared to the previous year.

US President-elect Joe Biden topped the list of the most searched personality of the year in India. Whereas, Kanika Kapoor hit the headlines when she was tested positive for COVID-19 in April.

Rhea Chakraborty fell in the seventh-place as she made the headlines in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. She was also arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau and later granted bail in October. Following Rhea, Vice president-elect of the United States Kamala Harris, actors Ankita Lokhande and Kangana Ranaut concluded the list.

Other international personalities that made it to the list include North Korean Leader Kim Jong-Un, Afghan cricketing sensation Rashid Khan.

See full list here —

Personalities

Joe Biden Arnab Goswami Kanika Kapoor Kim Jong-un Amitabh Bachchan Rashid Khan Rhea Chakraborty Kamala Harris Ankita Lokhande Kangana Ranaut

