'What Is Binod' & 'How To Make Paneer' Top The 2020 Google Search In India

Google released its annual "Year in Search" list on Wednesday and included all the things that took place in the 'cursed' year that many call — 2020. While many tried finding answers to some bizarre events happening in this year, 'What is Coronavirus' and 'How to make Paneer' topped the list in India.

With country following lockdown from March to July and only emergency services allowed to move, 'How to apply for E-Pass' and 'How to recharge Fastag' were also the main searches in India. Fastag is an Electronic Toll Collection on Toll Plazas on National Highways in India.

Remember the 'Binod meme' that went viral in August 2020. Indians were definitely curious and searched 'What is Binod' that took the second position. For those unaware, Binod was a YouTube comment that became a viral meme in India in August 2020. It originated from a YouTube comment by a user named Binod Tharu, who had not uploaded any videos and was only adding his first name in the comment section of YouTube videos.

Not just that, 'What is Nepotism' also made it to the top 10 searches in India. A topic that is widely discussed in the Entertainment industry in India and triggered the entire 'Insider Vs Outsider' debate among celebrities.

Check full list

What is...

What is coronavirus What is binod What is plasma therapy What is COVID-19 What is CAA What is colon infection What is solar eclipse What is NRC What is hantavirus What is nepotism

How to...

How to make paneer How to increase immunity How to make dalgona coffee How to link PAN card with aadhaar card How to make sanitizer at home How to recharge fastag How to prevent coronavirus How to apply e-pass How to make jalebi How to make cake at home

