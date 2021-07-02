Karnataka: Crocodile Strolling Through Village; Netizens Laud Officials For Its Rescue

In a horrifying incident, a crocodile was spotted strolling through Kogilabana Village in Dandeli, Karnataka. The video of the incident that has surfaced on social media shows the reptile wandering around the area. The incident has panicked the local residents. Netizens, baffled by the incident took to the comments section to thank the forest officials for rescuing the reptile.

Crocodile strolling in a village in Karnataka

The video of the incident was shared by news agency ANI on Twitter. The video features a crocodile who moved along the lanes of the Kogilabana village in Dandeli. The local residents reported the matter to the forest officials. According to ANI, the forest officials rescued the crocodile and released it into the river. The video shows the dog seeing the reptile and going away. While the crocodile was strolling in the village, the voice of the people was heard in the video. Watch the video here:

#WATCH Karnataka | A crocodile found strolling through Kogilban village in Dandeli. Later, forest officials rescued the crocodile & released it into the river. pic.twitter.com/2DDk7JuOB8 — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2021

Since shared, the 24-second video has garnered over 91,000 views. The video has caught the attention of netizens and they shared their views in the comments section. One user commented, "Thankyou officials for rescuing." Another individual commented, "Seems very frightened itself poor thing. Good to know villagers didn't harm him any ways". Another user commented, "Thankgod dog was spared". Check out some user reactions.

Good and great forests officers 💐💐💐💐 — Kaveri (@Kaverikamini) July 1, 2021

Thank you officials for rescuing — ಅಲೋಕ್ ಕಳಗಿ (@alokkalagi06) July 1, 2021

Seems very frightened itself poor thing.. Good to know villagers didn't harm him any ways — नेत्रा डाऊ 🙏🇮🇳 (@onlyonenetra) July 1, 2021

Good that poor animal is rescued from cruel humans........ — Ashok Narayanan (@ashokdn) July 1, 2021

Super scary! — Santosh Murali 🇮🇳 (@MtESM88) July 1, 2021

Thank God that dog was spared — uma menon 🇮🇳 (@16menon) July 1, 2021

Meanwhile, In May, a gigantic predatory lizard known as the Bengal Monitor was spotted on the waterlogged streets of Kolkata as Cyclone ‘Yass’ battered parts of Kolkata, and East, and West Medinipur districts of West Bengal. Crawling stealthily with its sharp claws, the Bengal Monitor lizard was seen just outside the homes in the urban neighbourhood as it shocked and terrified the local residents. Many on social media speculated that the giant lizard, known to be carnivores in nature, had escaped the nearby Bangur Avenue which hosts a canal that has been overflowing due to heavy downpours.

(Inputs from ANI)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.