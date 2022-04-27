Kashmir Local Recreates Allu Arjun’s Dialogue From 'Pushpa'; Leaves Netizens In Splits

Apart from its gripping storyline, acclaimed action, and delightful songs, Allu Arjun's Puspha: The Rise has raged a storm on the internet due to its unparalleled dialogues. From 'Mein jhukega nahi' to 'Mal milegi to Pushpa nahi milega', the movie's dialogues have been recreated thousands of times by fans and celebrities on social media.

In a recent recreation of a famous 'Pushpa' dialogue, a flower seller from Jammu and Kashmir is receiving accolades from netizens. In the video, the man, believed to be a flower-seller, can be seen standing on a boat full of colourful flowers at the picturesque Dal Lake recreating Allu Arjun's famous dialogue: "Flower nahi, fire hein mein."

Pushpa: The Rise has turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters of the year with its plot tracing a rag to riches story of a red sandalwood smuggler.

'What a style', netizens' react

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has accumulated over 5.5K views. The video has garnered several likes accompanied by a plethora of comments.

"Haha...My Second name is Anarkali", a user quipped. A second netizen wrote, "Wah", while a third user commented, "Dee, what a style".

