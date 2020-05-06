Liquor Shops Re-open: Kasturi Shankar Slams People Standing In Queues Amid Hailstorm

Tamil film actress Kasturi Shankar on Tuesday slammed the people standing outside liquor shops in Nainital, in the northern state of Uttarakhand, despite a heavy hailstorm. Taking to Twitter she wrote, 'What is India's biggest religion? Liquor. Devotees standing in a Hailstorm to buy worship materials'.

She also shared the video of people standing in long queues to get their liquor stock amid the heavy hailstorm. The video shows how the people stood in the long queue holding their umbrellas and waiting for their turn.

What is India's biggest religion? Liquor.

Devotees standing in a Hailstorm to buy worship materials. https://t.co/qHN3Ayb8AE — Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) May 5, 2020

Man shower flower petals in Delhi

In another incident, soon after the Delhi government announced relaxations during the third phase of COVID lockdown in the National capital, long queues were seen outside the liquor shops. During this time, a man in Delhi showered flower petals on people standing in a queue outside liquor shops in Chander Nagar area of Delhi. This comes amid significant criticism of this manner of behaviour outside liquor shops, which threatens to endanger citizens on account of floutating social distancing.

Watch the Video Here:

#WATCH Delhi: A man showers flower petals on people standing in queue outside liquor shops in Chander Nagar area of Delhi. The man says, "You are the economy of our country, government does not have any money". #CoronaLockdown pic.twitter.com/CISdu2V86V — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2020

COVID-19 Situation in India:

So far India has reported 46,711 total confirmed Coronavirus cases, out of which 31,967 are active cases, 13,160 are Cured / Discharged and 1583 Deaths have been reported as per the data by the Ministry of Helth and family welfare. Maharashtra continues to be with the highest number of cases 14,541 followed by the other states Gujrat, Delhi and Tamil Nadu.

