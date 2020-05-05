Mumbai: Liquor Shops To Be Shut Again Amid Lockdown, MCGM Issues Revised Guidelines

In a major update on Tuesday, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) has decided to restrict the sale of liquor after reports of huge crowd lining outside the shops have surfaced. Amid the rising number of cases in Mumbai, the MCGM has also issued revised guidelines with respect to those issued by the Home Ministry after it extended the lockdown till May 17. The financial capital city has also been recognized as a red zone by the Central Government.

The MCGM has also announced the closure of all non-essential shops in the city, which was earlier allowed by the Maharashtra government. In the guidelines issued by the MCGM on Tuesday, Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi stated that he is 'convinced' that the relaxation notification by the Home Ministry would only deteriorate the condition in Mumbai city and hence relaxations will have to be withdrawn. Action under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) shall be initiated against those who fail to comply by the new order. Here is a copy of the order:

635 new cases in Mumbai

Earlier in the day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation stated that 635 more novel coronavirus cases were detected in Mumbai. Thus, the city's COVID-19 tally surged to 9758. Furthermore, 220 patients were discharged in the day. On the other hand, 26 deaths were reported resulting in Mumbai's death toll soaring to 387. All private hospitals, clinics, nursing homes have been directed by the BMC to resume functioning.

Mumbai Police restricts the movement of people from 8 pm to 7 am

Pranaya Ashok- DCP (Operations) Greater Mumbai promulgated an order under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure on May 3 prohibiting the movement of one or more persons in Mumbai for non-essential activities from 8 pm to 7 am. This restriction shall not be applicable to individuals travelling for medical reasons. The order also stated that the movement of one or more persons from 7 am to 8 pm will be regulated as per the new lockdown guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government.

Moreover, social distancing norms, i.e a distance of 6 feet must be followed at all times. Any individual contravening the Mumbai Police's order will be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. This order would remain in force till midnight of May 17.

