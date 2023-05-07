Last Updated:

Katy Perry To Prince Louis, Celebs' Viral Moments From Coronation Spark Meme Fest

From Katy Perry to Prince Louis, celebrity moments from King Charles III coronation have been trending on social media. Take a look at the funny memes here.

On Saturday, the United Kingdom witnessed the historic coronation of King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla. Many photos and videos from the grand military procession have been doing the rounds on social media. From Katy Perry to Prince Louis, celebs became the topic of memes on social media, which celebrated and made fun of the momentous occasion.

A video had gone viral onnsocial media in which Katy, who will be performing at King Charles III coronation  concert, struggled to find a set at the Windsor Castle. Katy also reacted to the funny video on social media, which sparked several memes and hilarious comments from netizens. Prince Louis' expressions during the coronation were found to be relatable by many and memes started to flood in. Take a look at some of the best memes on the coronation ceremony.

More about King Charles III Coronation

For King Charles III's Coronation ceremony, an official announcement was made by the Buckingham Palace. The statement read, "Buckingham Palace is pleased to announce further details on the ceremonial, celebratory and community events that will take place over the Coronation Weekend between Saturday 6th and Monday 8th May 2023." The highlights of the event are a star-studded concert at Windsor Castle and a series of street pastries throughout the nation. The celebration will also entail the procession of The Big Help Out, a national campaign based around volunteering. "

