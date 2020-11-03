Kendall Jenner Receives Flak For Her Birthday Bash; Netizens Call It "the Scariest Thing"

Kendall Jenner has been on the receiving end of a backlash after her birthday party gained attraction. The celebrity recently hosted her birthday party where a number of stars attended the party. It was observed that the Halloween themed party saw a number of guests who were mask-less despite the ongoing pandemic. According to the Huffington Post, the coronavirus pandemic has been seen a huge rise in the US alone with numbers rising up to 100,000 per day.

Kendall Jenner threw a party amid the pandemic

Thus the huge gathering of people resulted in Kendall Jenner receiving backlash on Twitter from netizens who were concerned about the rising numbers amid the pandemic. Kendall’s party hosted a number of prominent celebs like The Weeknd, Winnie Harlow, Scott Disick, Justin Bieber and Jaden Smith, along with many more. Kendall Jenner turned 25 and thus a huge party was thrown to celebrate this occasion. According to the same portal, Kendall’s party saw at least 50 guests who were present at the event.

The Kardashian sisters also attended the party and thus a huge number of guests were seen. However, people did not seem to appreciate the party with the celebs showing no regard for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Kendall Jenner's birthday party thus became the butt of a backlash from netizens, with a number of people calling out Kendall for her carelessness. A Twitter user said that seeing Kendall Jenner's birthday party was possibly the scariest thing they saw this Halloween. Another Twitter user called out the hypocrisy of the stars where they mentioned that the stars often have been advising people to wear masks and follow safety instructions while they themselves show no signs of following the rules at all.

I can’t get over the fact that covid is going to have the highest cases right now & kendall jenner actually threw a birthday party and had notecards saying don’t post anything on social media because she knew was gonna get dragged for this.. she’s the dumbest bitch that existed — Tayla (@heavensentomes) November 1, 2020

This Halloween/birthday party for Kendall Jenner with a shit ton of people, 0 social distancing and the only people wearing masks are the service workers. Eat the rich. I hate it here — winnie (@winniiew) November 1, 2020

Miley Cyrus unfollowed many celebrities that attended/threw a party last night! She unfollowed Kylie Jenner, Saweetie, Kendall Jenner, The Weekend, and more — Madison Beer Fanpage 🚀 (@Madison74242598) November 1, 2020

not jaden smith dressing up as a covid patient for halloween. apart from attending that kendall jenner party, he's making fun of the situation. my mom and my aunt are ashmatic, and they were rushed to the hospital with oxygen many times. i'm beyond disgusted. pic.twitter.com/2N5fKx1aeQ — noelia loves connor ♡ (@arianasmarvel) November 1, 2020

no but kendall jenner really threw a big ass party with all those celebrities without masks in the middle of a pandemic with a “no social media” rule so people wouldn’t find out about it.... pic.twitter.com/RcRSUEBQ5o — ath⁷ (@jeonlvr) November 1, 2020

Ok Kendall Jenner blowing out candles as a masked waiter holds her cake and tries to move out of the way was actually the scariest thing I saw on Halloween pic.twitter.com/o46ri7TJ9W — Nicholindz Cage (@lolzlindz) November 1, 2020

not all these celebs posting about wearing a mask, social distancing then showing up to kendall jenners party. eat the rich pic.twitter.com/NmPkOXaU1x — katie (@katiiestyles) November 1, 2020

CAN ALL THESE CELEBRITIES AKA KYLIE JENNER, KENDALL JENNER, JUSTIN BIEBER, NIKITA DRAGUN, JADEN SMITH TO NAME A FEW STOP BEING IGNORANT TOWARDS THIS VIRUS THERE ARE PEOPLE THAT ARE DYING U DONT NEED A HALLOWEEN PARTY — ❀bec⁷ (@sixthirtyagbs) November 1, 2020

My face when I found out Kendall Jenner had a Halloween party of 100 guests and had them get rapid tested before entering while the rest of us can’t even get non rapid tested if we are in contact with someone with covid but have no symptoms.



I hate it here. pic.twitter.com/7wdprLQgR6 — Maura Andrews (@cya_to_maura) November 2, 2020

The Kardashians + Jenners

Justin & Hailey Bieber

The Weeknd

Doja Cat

Saweetie & Quavo



were all in attendance, not sure who else. Yes they might have had tests, but it still sets a bad example morally and no, I’m not making a fuss just because I wish I was at a party.. — DEMI Documentary out now! (@ctrlovato) November 1, 2020

A few other users called out all the celebs mentioning that they are being ignorant towards people who are dying of the coronavirus pandemic. They further wrote that one does not need to host a party when a huge number of people are dying because of the pandemic. Thus a number of such comments came flowing towards Kendall Jenner after people showed their dissatisfaction with her Halloween birthday party.

