Last Updated:

Kendall Jenner Receives Flak For Her Birthday Bash; Netizens Call It "the Scariest Thing"

Kendall Jenner received criticism from netizens after the celeb hosted a lavish party for herself amid the ongoing pandemic. Read ahead to know more.

Written By
Gladwin Menezes
Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner has been on the receiving end of a backlash after her birthday party gained attraction. The celebrity recently hosted her birthday party where a number of stars attended the party. It was observed that the Halloween themed party saw a number of guests who were mask-less despite the ongoing pandemic. According to the Huffington Post, the coronavirus pandemic has been seen a huge rise in the US alone with numbers rising up to 100,000 per day.

Kendall Jenner threw a party amid the pandemic

Also Read | Will Never Forget What China Did To US: Trump

Thus the huge gathering of people resulted in Kendall Jenner receiving backlash on Twitter from netizens who were concerned about the rising numbers amid the pandemic. Kendall’s party hosted a number of prominent celebs like The Weeknd, Winnie Harlow, Scott Disick, Justin Bieber and Jaden Smith, along with many more. Kendall Jenner turned 25 and thus a huge party was thrown to celebrate this occasion. According to the same portal, Kendall’s party saw at least 50 guests who were present at the event.

Also Read | Kendall Jenner & Kylie Jenner's Shocking Fight On 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians', Watch

The Kardashian sisters also attended the party and thus a huge number of guests were seen. However, people did not seem to appreciate the party with the celebs showing no regard for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Kendall Jenner's birthday party thus became the butt of a backlash from netizens, with a number of people calling out Kendall for her carelessness. A Twitter user said that seeing Kendall Jenner's birthday party was possibly the scariest thing they saw this Halloween. Another Twitter user called out the hypocrisy of the stars where they mentioned that the stars often have been advising people to wear masks and follow safety instructions while they themselves show no signs of following the rules at all.

Also Read | Did You Know Kendall Jenner And Kylie Jenner Have Popular Celebrity As Their Godmother?

A few other users called out all the celebs mentioning that they are being ignorant towards people who are dying of the coronavirus pandemic. They further wrote that one does not need to host a party when a huge number of people are dying because of the pandemic. Thus a number of such comments came flowing towards Kendall Jenner after people showed their dissatisfaction with her Halloween birthday party.

Also Read | Kendall Jenner's Birthday: How Well Do You Know The Beauty Mogul? Take The Quiz & Find Out

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND