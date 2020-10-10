'Won Hearts Of Entire State': Kerala Girl Enthralls Himachal CM With Musical Skills

Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jairam Thakur took to his Twitter handle and shared a video of a girl singing in her melodious voice. Recognized as Devika from Kerala, the girl can be heard singing a Himachali song ‘Chamba Kisni Ki far..’. Lauding Devika's music skills, Thakur said that she has enhanced the glory of Himachal by singing this song.

In the caption of the video, Thakur urged Devika to come to Himachal and explore the culture.

केरल की बेटी देविका ने अपनी सुरीली आवाज में प्रसिद्ध हिमाचली गीत "चम्बा कितनी की दूर.." गाकर हिमाचल की शान बढ़ाई है, इसके लिए बेटी आपको बहुत बधाई।



बेटी देविका आप हिमाचल अवश्य आएं व यहां की संस्कृति को करीब से जाने।



देवभूमि हिमाचल की ओर से आपके उज्ज्वल भविष्य के लिए शुभकामनाएं। pic.twitter.com/x4prWcThaF — Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) October 9, 2020

'Daughter of Kerala'

Devika is a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya, as suggested by the uniform in the video. Her performance was under the 'Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat' programme which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 31st October in 2015 to pay respect to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 140th birth anniversary. The official website of the program states, “The idea of a sustained and structured cultural connect between denizens of different regions was mooted by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi during the Rashtriya Ekta Divas held on 31st October, 2015, to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Hon’ble Prime Minister propounded that cultural diversity is a joy that ought to be celebrated through mutual interaction & reciprocity between people of different States and UTs so that a common spirit of understanding resonates throughout the country”.

Fans react

Uploaded on October 9, the video has managed to invite over 3K likes. Tweeple have also retweeted the video with their own caption. Appreciating the young talent, one Twitter user wrote, "Melodious, Excellent. Just WOW. Kudos Devika".

this is so mesmerizing. i love it. this is my lovable song. i can listen it 1crore times. — ceicil raj (@ceicilraj) October 9, 2020

Obviously appreciable singing — कुं, राष्ट्रमित्र (@KarnalPrahalad) October 9, 2020

Such a great voice 🙂☺️ keep it. In future you get success god bless you my sister 😊🙏 — PARTHA SARATHI BISWAL (@PARTHAS16011857) October 9, 2020

Sweet voice with sweet song.

Salute to you. — sarvesh baranwal (@sarveshbaranwal) October 9, 2020

Wow heap touching voice love you — kumar janjua (@janjua_ravi) October 9, 2020

I’m proud because of being Himachali .very very nice 👌👌👌 — Manoj Kaushal @MM (@ManojKaushalMM1) October 9, 2020

Your voice was magical. https://t.co/N8PMYvbfLU — Sharad Kapoor (@SharadK96226446) October 9, 2020

(Image Credits: Twitter/jairamthakurbjp)

