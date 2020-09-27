Himachal Pradesh To Reopen ITIs From Oct 1, Guidelines To Be Followed Strictly

The Government of Himachal Pradesh on September 26 has decided to reopen Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) from October 1. An official spokesperson said that the ITIs, along with educational institutions, which were shut for 6 months to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, will reopen next month. The Cabinet in its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur gave its permission to reopen training activities in ITIs with effect from October 1.

Himachal Pradesh eases lockdown restrcitions

The spokesperson further said that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship have issued few guidelines and they will be strictly followed. The Cabinet also gave its approval to restore Vidhayak Kshetra Vikas Nidhi Yojana (MLALAD) fund of Rs 50 lakh for the year 2020-21. It stated that the first instalment of Rs 25 lakh per legislative constituency would be released in October 2020 and the second instalment of the remaining Rs 25 lakh would be released after the elections to the Panchayati Raj institutions in the state. However, its announcement had already been made by the Himachal CM in the state assembly during the recent monsoon session.

The cabinet also decided to install a statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at The Ridge in Shimla, an official press release by the state government informed. The state government informed that the construction work of the statue would be assigned to famous sculptors Padam Shri and Padam Vibhushan Awardee Ram V Sutar and Anil Sutar under the Himachal Pradesh Finance Rule-104, as proposed by Language, Art and Culture Department. The father-son sculptor duo is known for sculpting statues of prominent personalities. One of the recent works is the Statue of Unity.

These developments come at a time when Himachal Pradesh recorded 317 fresh cases of novel coronavirus on September 26. This took the infection tally in the state to 13,997. In Himachal, Kangra has reported 39 deaths, followed by 28 in Shimla, 26 in Solan, 21 in Mandi, 11 each in Sirmaur and Una, 9 in Chamba, 7 in Hamirpur, 5 in Kullu and 1 death each in Kinnaur and Bilaspur.

(Inputs from PTI) (Image Credits: Shutterstock)