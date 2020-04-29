Kerala: Thazhekkode Village Panchayat To Reward People For Abiding COVID-19 Lockdown Rules

As Kerala is under complete lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, the Thazhekkode Grama Panchayat in Malappuram district has decided to hold a unique contest to make sure people follow the guidelines and stay indoors. According to a news agency report, the panchayat of the district has decided to reward the families who don’t step out of their homes during the lockdown.

In a bid to reward those who follow the rules, the authorities decided to give away half a sovereign of gold to the winner, as per reports. The second prize, on the other hand, is a refrigerator and the third prize, a washing machine. Reportedly, the panchayat also decided to give 50 complimentary prizes once the lockdown ends.

Unique lockdown contest

While speaking to the media, president of the grama panchayat said that he felt that the families needed to be rewarded as they followed the strict lockdown guidelines. He informed that the plan was decided on April 6 and was announced the next day. The panchayat has also appointed people to observe all those who venture out of their homes and families they belong to so that they can be ruled out.

Furthermore, the grama panchayat president said that most probably the contest will end on May 3; however, the final date is yet to be decided by the panchayat. He added that once it ends, the authorities will ask for an affidavit from all those who come claiming that none of their family members ventured out during the lockdown.

The final result will be announced based on a lucky draw. The grama panchayat president added that coupons will be given to all families shortlisted and the winners will be selected through the draw.

Coronavirus outbreak

Currently, Kerala has nearly 485 confirmed coronavirus cases and the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed that out of the total, 123 are receiving treatment at various hospitals in the state. The state has also undertaken a huge testing drive to identify and isolate cases.

Kerala has also been praised globally for its swift COVID-19 curbing and effective surveillance and testing. The state government recently also introduced Rs 20,000 Cr relief and support package along with free rations for all.

