Kerala: HC Stays Government Employees' 'forced' Salary Cut; Says Govt Can Go For An Appeal

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday stayed the state government's decision to deduct six-day salary of all its employees in the next five months as a temporary measure for two months. This comes after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on April 22 came out with another proposal a six-day salary deduction in the next five months as a temporary measure. Various Congress-led staff unions had approached the court over the manner in which employees had been forcibly directed to contribute to the CM COVID Relief Fund.

The court stated that salary is an employee's right and he has no clue of how the government will use this donated money. However, the court said that the state government could go in for an appeal if it wished.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Finance Minister Thomas Issac had first demanded a contribution of one month's salary each from all state government officials towards the Relief Fund, but the move was shot down by the opposition parties. The government then went ahead and announced that they have no other way but to defer six-day salary for every month for the next five months.

Senior Congress legislator P.T. Thomas said the court order was a "beating for the arrogance and adamant stand taken by Vijayan. Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekaran, however, state that the government will have to abide by the court stay.

This deduction would mean a month's salary in five months. The Chief Minister urged everyone to cooperate and come forward to help the state. He said the latest proposal is that all employees should contribute six day's salary every month for the next five months, temporarily. The salary deduction is temporary and it will be returned when the state's economy springs back to normal.

