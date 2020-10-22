Brilliant! KFC Posts 'Finger-Lickin' Funny' Meme For Prince William Peeping Into Its Store

The fast-food chain, KFC has jumped on the bandwagon of responding to the viral image of Prince William peeking into one of its restaurants with a lighthearted response. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had made a surprise visit into London on October 20 and met with some of the finalists of the Kate’s ‘Hold Still’ photography project. However, while the royal couple was in Waterloo, Prince William was snapped peeking inside a KFC restaurant before waving to the customers dining inside.

Since then, the pictures of Duke of Cambridge had taken the internet by storm leaving hundreds of internet users amused. Many even made it into a joke about a range of different topics. Now, KFC UK joined the meme-fest by writing a caption starting off by “William whispered…” that he “can’t wait to be wing”. This was followed by another tweet where the fast-food chain said that it is regretting not mentioning the Duke of Cambridge as the “His Royal Highness”. Nevertheless, KFC’s response was also well-received by internet users with one of them saying “brilliant, you both”. Take a look:

William whispered quietly to himself;



“Oh, I just can’t wait to be wing” pic.twitter.com/oKlQPiV3YJ — KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) October 20, 2020

Hahaha this is Brilliant!



Guy just wanted a zinger box meal pic.twitter.com/OLB0K2druz — Kayla Adams (@KaylaAdams___) October 20, 2020

Looks fine to me pic.twitter.com/mRKIYVSYDu — Josh W (@JWhite418) October 20, 2020

‘Hold Still’ launched by the Duchess of Cambridge

The initiative launched by Kate is in collaboration with the National Portrait Gallery which is a competition aiming to document “humour and grief, creativity and kindness, tragedy and hope” of the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though there were reportedly 31,000 submissions, only 100 made it to the finalists assessed on the “emotions and experiences they conveyed”. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge even shared images from their visit saying “Hold Still comes outdoors”.

#HoldStill2020 comes to the outdoors!



Having seen the incredible response from people around the UK to the digital exhibition, where the final 100 images are on display, we have taken Hold Still to the streets of London and around the nation. pic.twitter.com/R2AC1meNAd — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) October 20, 2020

Earlier, one year after the Royal couple visited Pakistan, Kate Middleton and Prince William indulged in a virtual catching up session with the teachers and students of Islamabad Model College for Girls and even played a game of Pictionary. As per the social media post by Kensington Palace, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge congratulated the teachers on their hard world and even enquired with the young girls if they were happy on schools reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

