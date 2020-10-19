Prince William, Kate Middleton Play A Game Of Pictionary With Students; Watch Video

One year after the Royal couple visited Pakistan, Kate Middleton and Prince William indulged in a virtual catching up session with the teachers and students of Islamabad Model College for Girls and even played a game of Pictionary. As per the social media post by Kensington Palace, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge congratulated the teachers on their hard world and even enquired with the young girls if they were happy on schools reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eventually, after the talk, Prince William said, “we’ll give it a go” on being suggested the unique game. From guessing if the drawing was of a wedding to a game of cricket, Kate and Prince William were seen exhilarated on guessing the correct answer along with girls who were in their school uniforms. During the same session, Prince William also revealed that he is not very good at drawing but Duchess of Cambridge, on the other hand, “is very good”. However, Kate quickly added that it because Duke of Cambridge doesn’t practice. Watch the video:

Prince William, Queen criticised for not wearing masks

Meanwhile, just a couple of days ago, UK’s Queen Elizabeth II, who stepped out for the first public engagement since COVID-19 pandemic, and Prince William are receiving backlash on social media for not wearing facemasks in public. The 94-year-old monarch and her grandson, the Duke of Cambridge met with scientists at the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) near Salisbury to provide essential support to those handling the pandemic. However, since the royal duo skipped wearing facemasks, especially when there is a resurgence of coronavirus infections in Europe, netizens said they are “disappointed” in the Royal Family.

From calling it a “disgraceful” step from the royal family to questioning why COVID-19 guidelines are different for them, internet users unleashed severe criticism on social media. While the Royal family posted the images from the event on Twitter, hundreds of British citizens, as well as other people, commented on why they need to “set an example” instead to motivating people to violate the government-proposed precautionary measures. However, the Queen and Prince William were seen maintaining distance.

I am disappointed that the Royal Family is not practicing COVID-19 guidelines by not wearing masks. They have a social responsibility to be responsible and emulate modeling behavior. Do better as The Queen must be protected! — Nicole Ratliff (@djnikki85) October 15, 2020

Parading around the country without masks on doesn't help anybody. — Luke (@mrmartinbath) October 15, 2020

Disgraceful she wasn't wearing a mask... you're supposed to be setting an example. Clearly you aren't doing that. Shameful! — Jamesie boy! (@CalJamieson) October 15, 2020

