KFC Responds After UK Woman Finds Chicken Head In Order; 'Best Laid-out Plans Can Go Awry'

A KFC customer in the United Kingdom was baffled after she received a chicken head in her order of hot wings. The picture has been shared via the Instagram and Twitter handles of Takeaway Trauma. The picture shows the fried head of a chicken with a beak and closed eyes.

The Takeaway Trauma shared the review of the customer who identified herself as Gabriella and even gave a two star-rating in her review for her order. In the review, she wrote, “I found a fried chicken head in my hot wing meal, put me off the rest, ugh.” The customer had ordered the box of hot wings from KFC Feltham in Twickenham, reported The Sun. The post has caught the attention of netizens and KFC has now responded to the review.

KFC responds

In response, KFC on Twitter said that they were “baffled” to see the picture and further mentioned that “it’s a shocker”. KFC stated that they have contacted Just Eat and have investigated the matter. The fast food giant stated that they “serve real chicken” and “best laid out plans on rare occasions go awry”. Furthermore, the fast-food chain informed that they took the complaint “seriously” and have put strict measures with suppliers and even restrained the teams to stop the incident from happening again. KFC further stated that they have contacted Gabrielle and invited her and her family to come to the food joint to meet their team and check out the kitchen processes and feel assured for her next orders.

Netizens react

Netizens on Instagram reacted and expressed what they felt about the Instagram post. One user commented, "How did they not notice that while preparing the food??" Another user commented, "Well this has ruined even chicken for me." Another netizen wrote, "I’d like to speak to the head chef, please." "WHY DID I SWIPE? Why haven’t I learned before now?", wrote another user.

Image: Unsplash/Representative