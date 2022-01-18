Kili Paul Dances To 'Oo Antava' From 'Pushpa: The Rise', Fans React To Viral Video; Watch

Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise was released in December last year and garnered widespread success. Apart from the action, plot and performances of the lead cast, the movie also grabbed attention for Samantha Ruth Prabhu's item number 'Oo Antava'. Social media sensation from Tanzania, Kili Paul, shared a video of him grooving to the song 'Oo Antava'.

The social media personality, who is known for his dancing and lip-syncing videos featuring hit Bollywood songs, can be seen clad in the traditional Masaai clothing as he performs to 'Oo Antava'. He captioned the post, "Oh antava mama🤩pushpa songs are 🔥☄️☄️ @alluarjunonline @rashmika_mandanna @thisisdsp @adityamusicindia #kilipaul #india #pushpa #dance #telugu #tollywood #maasai #neemapaul."

Soon, the song 'Oo Antava' gained popularity internationally as well, with fans pouring love over Paul's post. Kili also tagged Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the post.

Fans shower love on Kili Paul's post

A fan wrote, "Your also good dancer bro 😍", another fan wrote, "🔥ye .......daam you are on fire🔥🔥🔥". Others wrote, "U r mind blowing bro 😮Love from India", "Oh antava mama 😍❤️😘 pushpa Fire 🔥❤️", "Fantastic❤️🔥", and many more commented with heart and fire emojis.

Not just this, Paul had also performed the iconic steps from Pushpa's song Srivalli, captioning it, "Another one Pushpa😍 i tried it @alluarjunonline @rashmika_mandanna @fahadhfaassil," and his intriguing hook step blew the audiences away. Even Atrangi Re director Aanand L. Rai was stunned by his performance and called him 'too cute'. In the comments section, the director wrote,"@kili_paul you are too cute bro I having been trying this step and enjoying it @alluarjunonline !!!!".

He also performed to 'Rait Zara Si' song from Atrangi Re, which was also praised by Anand L Rai and Zareen Khan. Zareen responded by saying, "Handsome and talented boy @kili_paul.'' Rai quipped, "Wow So much feel…Thank you @kili_paul !!!".

Image: Instagram/@kili_paul/samantharuthprabhuoffl