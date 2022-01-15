Last Updated:

Kili Paul Lip-syncs To Jubin Nautiyal’s 'Main Jis Din Bhulaa Du'; See Singer's Reaction

Social media sensation from Tanzania, Kili Paul, shared a video of him lip-syncing to Jubin Nautiyal's track 'Main Jis Din Bhulaa'. Take a look.

Jubin Nautiyal was in for a sweet surprise as popular Tanzanian vlogger Kili Paul lip-synced to his song Main Jis Din Bhulaa Du, with the video garnering widespread attention in no time. The social media personality, who is known for his dancing and lip-syncing videos featuring hit Bollywood songs, can be seen clad in the traditional Masaai clothing as he presents his take on the track crooned by Jubin and Tulsi Kumar.

The post not only received an overwhelming response from Kili Paul's followers, but also from the singer himself, who reacted with love-filled emoticons. The social media sensation enjoys a whopping one million followers on Instagram and has also performed on tracks like Srivalli from Allu Arjun's PushpaTu Hi Yaar Mera by Neha Kakkar and Arjiti Singh among others.

Kili Paul lip syncs to Jubin Nautiyal's track Main Jis Din Bhulaa

Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday, January 15, the Tanzanian sensation could be seen portraying intense expressions as he performed on the song. In the caption, he wrote, "Main jis din bhulaa du is on repeat every night when I go to sleep @rochakkohli @jubin_nautiyal @tulsikumar15 @manojmuntashir." The post drew myriad responses from users, while Nautiyal himself seemed impressed with the video and dropped red heart and raising hands emoticon. Take a look.

The original music video, which came out last year has amassed more than 225 million views across YouTube. Presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, it starred Himansh Kohli & Sneha Namanandi. 

Only days before, Kili was seen grooving to Pushpa's superhit track Srivalli, and his intriguing hook step blew the audiences away. Even Atrangi Re director Aanand L. Rai was stunned by his performance and called him  'too cute'. In the comments section, he wrote,"@kili_paul you are too cute bro I having been trying this step and enjoying it @alluarjunonline !!!!," Take a look. 

He also performed to Rait Zara Si song from Atrangi Re, and again won over Aanand as well as Zareen Khan. Uploading the song, he wrote, "Rait zara si. love this song🇮🇳 @akshaykumar @dhanushkraja @saraalikhan95 @aanandlrai @arijitsingh @sashasublime @tseries.official.". While Zareen responded by saying, "Handsome and talented boy @kili_paul.", Rai quipped, "Wow So much feel…Thank you @kili_paul !!!". 

