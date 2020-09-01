Last Updated:

Kiren Rijiju Shares Video Of Man Hopping On A Shark's Back For A Ride In The Sea; Watch

Recently, Indian politician Kiren Rijiju, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media, took to his Instagram handle to share an unmissable viral video.

Written By
Tarun Nair
Kiren Rijiju

Recently, Indian lawyer and politician Kiren Rijiju took to his social media handle to share a viral video of an anonymous man. The video, which was shared on Instagram, features a man, who is seen hopping on a shark’s back for a ride in the sea. Watch the video here:

Also Read | Kiren Rijiju To Launch Fit India Freedom Run On 14 August To Promote Fitness Amid Pandemic

Kiren Rijiju shares a video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Who is this man?

A post shared by Kiren Rijiju (@kiren.rijiju) on

The video also features the anonymous man speaking with his friends, who react to his 'stunt' with laughter. With the video shared, Kiren Rijiju asked his Instagram followers about the man. However, social media users replied to the politician’s question with their sense of humour. Take a look at how fans reacted to Kiren Rijiju’s post:

Also Read | Actively Organise State-level Khelo India Games To Identify Talent: Kiren Rijiju To States

Netizens react

Kiren Rijiju's Instagram dolphin videos animal videos Kiren Rijiju's Instagram dolphin videos animal videos Kiren Rijiju's Instagram dolphin videos animal videos

Kiren Rijiju tribute to Pranab Mukherjee

Meanwhile, Kiren Rijiju recently took to his Twitter handle to pay his last respects to the veteran politician, Pranab Mukherjee, who passed away on August 31. Taking to his Twitter handle to mourn the loss of Pranab Mukherjee, Kiren Rijiju shared a picture of himself with the late politician. He also penned a note, in which he mentioned that 'he was saddened by the demise of Pranab Mukherjee'. More so, he also mentioned that Pranab Mukherjee's contributions will be remembered forever. Take a look:

Also Read | Kiren Rijiju To Launch Fit India Freedom Run On 14 August To Promote Fitness Amid Pandemic

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND