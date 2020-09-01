Kiren Rijiju Shares Video Of Man Hopping On A Shark's Back For A Ride In The Sea; Watch

Recently, Indian lawyer and politician Kiren Rijiju took to his social media handle to share a viral video of an anonymous man. The video, which was shared on Instagram, features a man, who is seen hopping on a shark’s back for a ride in the sea. Watch the video here:

Kiren Rijiju shares a video

The video also features the anonymous man speaking with his friends, who react to his 'stunt' with laughter. With the video shared, Kiren Rijiju asked his Instagram followers about the man. However, social media users replied to the politician’s question with their sense of humour. Take a look at how fans reacted to Kiren Rijiju’s post:

Netizens react

Kiren Rijiju tribute to Pranab Mukherjee

Meanwhile, Kiren Rijiju recently took to his Twitter handle to pay his last respects to the veteran politician, Pranab Mukherjee, who passed away on August 31. Taking to his Twitter handle to mourn the loss of Pranab Mukherjee, Kiren Rijiju shared a picture of himself with the late politician. He also penned a note, in which he mentioned that 'he was saddened by the demise of Pranab Mukherjee'. More so, he also mentioned that Pranab Mukherjee's contributions will be remembered forever. Take a look:

I'm extremely saddened by the demise of former President of India, Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee. He had been a guiding light for all of us. His contributions to the nation will be cherished forever. May God give the strength to the family members. May his soul rest in peaceðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/ZovuIpzazF — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 31, 2020

The day Pranab Da shifted from Rashtrapati Bhavan to 10 Rajaji Marg, as Minister in waiting, I saw the magnanimous personality of Pranab da. He said in the presence of President Ram Nath Kovind ji, "My formal role is over but my duty to serve the nation will continue". pic.twitter.com/h2YdUPSz3B — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 1, 2020

(Image credits: Kiren Rijiju Instagram)

