Last Updated:

Kolkata Man Fashion Policed By Bank Staff; Debate Ensues Among Netizens On Twitter

Taking to Twitter, Ashish shared his experience when he was asked to come back wearing trousers after he wore a pair of shorts to the local SBI branch. Read on

Written By
Dipaneeta Das
Kolkata man

IMAGE: PTI


While security remains the foremost focus at a bank for a customer, the last thing one expects is to encounter is fashion policing. In a rare incident of being denied entry to a service platform, a man from Kolkata identified as Ashish, was allegedly being barred from entering the local SBI branch for being unable to "maintain decency." Taking to Twitter, Ashish shared his experience from last week when he was asked to come back wearing trousers after he wore a pair of shorts to the local SBI branch.

Further explaining his encounter with the staff at the branch, Ashish narrated that he was asked to come back wearing full pants, as they wanted to ensure a "certain level of decency." He also highlighted a similar incident that another customer from Pune faced, questioning if there is "some sort of official policy in what a customer can wear and cannot wear" in his Twitter post.

Viral tweet sparks debate among netizens

The tweet directed to SBI amassed over 2,700 likes after it was posted on November 16 and sparked a widespread debate with several indignant customers lambasting the incident Twitter and supporting Ashish. While one suggested legal steps by filing a complaint with an "ombudsman," another provided Ashish with the simplest move of closing his account and moving to a different bank.

There were quite a few who pointed out that staff probably was concerned about the "comfort" of other customers. Some also adviced that citizens should follow some "decency" and avoid wearing t-shirt and shorts to a bank. Meanwhile, SBI responded to Ashish's post clarifying that the bank has "no policy or prescribed dress code" for the customers. "They can dress up as per their choice and may consider the locally acceptable norms traditions culture for a public place like Bank branch," tweet from SBI added.

READ | Kolkata man, out on morning walk, stabbed by snatchers

Take a look at the comments here:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Image: @Ashish_Twitter/PTI

READ | Kolkata man, out on morning walk, stabbed by snatchers,two others robbed
READ | Kolkata man arrested following city woman's plaint
READ | Kolkata man wearing saree and bindi in streets of Milan is ruling the internet; see pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Kolkata man, SBI, Joy Chakraborty
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com