Video: Kolkata Police Sing 'Bela Bose' Song To Cheer Residents Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

What’s Viral

In a clip they shared on Twitter, that now has over 4.5k views, Kolkata cops can be seen spread 2 meters apart on road singing for socially isolated residents.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kolkata

The Kolkata police organized a coronavirus awareness flash mob with hundreds participating from their windows during the lockdown and have won the internet. In a clip they shared on their official Twitter handle, that now has over 4.5k views, the cops can be seen spread 2 meters apart on the road singing the popular tunes like Bela Bose and We shall overcome to uplift the spirit of the "socially isolated residents". 

Several hanging from their balconies lit the torch on their phones and other devices to show solidarity with the Gariahat Police officers as they sang the revised version of the songs, one educating people about the precautionary measures to combat the community spread of the COVID-19 disease. The entire area performed in unison to show their support to the medics, healthcare staff and frontline workers including the police officers, battling the health crisis and ensuring the safety of the people. Despite the grim situation with reports of cases rising gradually nationwide, the police officers found a way to inject positivity as well as awareness. 

Proud of the police

The video has gotten the Twitter users to shower respect and appreciation for the Kolkata Police’s initiative. “Wonderful initiative by Kolkata police, hats off to you. Proud to be a citizen of the dream city”, wrote a commenter. “Respect to all of our brave police force”, wrote another. “Excellent sir, Salute KP. We proud of you”, wrote the third commenter. The clip has received 485 likes as it being popularized across social media.

First Published:
COMMENT
