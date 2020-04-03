Video: Kolkata Police Sing 'Bela Bose' Song To Cheer Residents Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

The Kolkata police organized a coronavirus awareness flash mob with hundreds participating from their windows during the lockdown and have won the internet. In a clip they shared on their official Twitter handle, that now has over 4.5k views, the cops can be seen spread 2 meters apart on the road singing the popular tunes like Bela Bose and We shall overcome to uplift the spirit of the "socially isolated residents".

Several hanging from their balconies lit the torch on their phones and other devices to show solidarity with the Gariahat Police officers as they sang the revised version of the songs, one educating people about the precautionary measures to combat the community spread of the COVID-19 disease. The entire area performed in unison to show their support to the medics, healthcare staff and frontline workers including the police officers, battling the health crisis and ensuring the safety of the people. Despite the grim situation with reports of cases rising gradually nationwide, the police officers found a way to inject positivity as well as awareness.

An initiative by Gariahat PS to cheer up the citizens in times of crisis alongwith spreading awareness. #FightCoronaTogether #StayHomeStaySafe #WeCareWeDare @KolkataPolice pic.twitter.com/0kgIqoZbON — DC SED Kolkata Police (@KPSoutheastDiv) April 2, 2020

Proud of the police

The video has gotten the Twitter users to shower respect and appreciation for the Kolkata Police’s initiative. “Wonderful initiative by Kolkata police, hats off to you. Proud to be a citizen of the dream city”, wrote a commenter. “Respect to all of our brave police force”, wrote another. “Excellent sir, Salute KP. We proud of you”, wrote the third commenter. The clip has received 485 likes as it being popularized across social media.

Hats off to the team @KolkataPolice — soumya R (@brickonthewall) April 2, 2020

Keep it up our Kolkata police we all are proud of u stay safe all of God bless all of u — jyotirmoy chakraborty (@jyotirm87885155) April 2, 2020

I love Kolkata

I miss you so much Kolkata

Kolkata is the Best police in the all over India — ANWAR (@ANWAR10910886) April 2, 2020

Very good effort. Well done! — Amit Ukil (@amukil) April 2, 2020

Keep it up @KolkataPolice . Great effort by you to entertain people . In this situation this is very important to defeat the loneliness and frustration specially those persons who has a habit of evening walk . — Anirban Dutta (@Anirban__Dutt) April 2, 2020

I'm awed by this exemplary gesture of @KolkataPolice 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 — Deep Banerji (@deepbanerji) April 2, 2020

Fantastic, it's simply a treat to eyes !! Very human, motivator & friendly face of Kolkata police on display !! My heart just wants to salute them

🙋‍♂️🙋‍♀️🙋‍♂️🙋‍♀️👏👏👏

This is our great India. — Ashok Shah (@AshokSh64706061) April 2, 2020

Great .👏👏👏🎂 — Sujata Majumdar (@Sonai59311194) April 2, 2020

This how cops should be. Honoured to see their real face. Bravo! — Ankan (@ankan0210) April 2, 2020

What a voice💛💛👌👌 — Richagupta_9119 (@Richagupta_9119) April 2, 2020

