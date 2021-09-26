Kulhad Pizza: Gujarat Eatery Leaves Internet Amused With Its Unique Serving Style | Watch

Pizza is indisputably one of the most favourite fast foods of people. From chocolate to pineapple pizza to the one served in frozen form, multiple variants of the Italian dish have kept people amused as well as shocked in some cases. Now, in a latest addition, one vendor in Surat, Gujarat is serving the savoury dish in a 'Kulhad' (earthen cup).

The unique serving first caught the attention of netizens, after a Youtuber, Aamchi Mumbai shared a video of himself eating the Italian dish while showcasing the process of making the experimental dish. In the six and a half minute clip, the vendor (Sagar) stuffs all the ingredients including cheese, vegetables such as corn, onion, capsicum, etc into the clay cup before placing it in an oven. He bakes it for several minutes and the end result is an absolute delight. In the clip, the YouTuber also reveals the name and address of the shop which serves the one-of-its-kind dish.

In addition to YouTube, Kulhad Pizza soon garnered traction on other social media platforms including Twitter and Facebook. Commenting on the unique presentation, one Twitterati wrote, "Surat has to be the food innovation capital of India. They have introduced tomato pakoras, mango pakoras and now a Kulhad pizza." Meanwhile, another added in angst, "Kulhad Pizza, Maggie Milkshakes....what the heck is happening?." "This is actually innovative, given the fact that they pick anything, add loads of cheese, and serve. With pizza, it is already maxed out on cheese, so the Gujarati brainstorming led to the invention of Kulhad pizza," wrote a third.

If burrito bowl can be an innovation where by you have all the delicious stuffing of burrito without the tortilla - thereby reducing carb, why can kulhad pizza which does something similar for pizza not be a healthier alternative to pizza? Stop being condescending to Gujaratis — Gauravi Pal (@gauravi_pal) September 26, 2021

This is actually innovative, given the fact that they pick anything, add loads of cheese, and serve. With pizza, it is already maxed out on cheese, so the Gujarati brainstorming led to the invention of kulhad pijja. — Juzz Slayin' 🇮🇳 (@Juzz_Slayin) September 25, 2021

Pizza Cone

Recently, a video went viral on social media that shows the making of the newest form of pizza. Instead of a traditional pizza slice, this is more like a conical construction composed of pizza dough with contents filled within. In the video, it is seen that a man created a cone out of pizza dough later which was placed into mould machines. Later, when the cone was ready, he loaded it with red sauce and grated cheese. The maker then baked the entire pizza cone. Apart from the initial one, another pizza cone was prepared with veggies used as the filler. The video was shared on Twitter with the caption, “Every couple of years someone tries to make the pizza cone a thing. I don't think they're ever going to really pull off making the pizza cone a thing.”

every couple of years someone tries to make the pizza cone a thing. i don't think they're ever going to really pull off making the pizza cone a thing pic.twitter.com/i2j3jQk1vR — lauren (@ActNormalOrElse) August 30, 2021

(Image: Twitter/@adeity009)