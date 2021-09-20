A funny video from the animal kingdom is ticking netizens' funny bone on social media. In a brand new vieo going viral, a lion is seen falling into a water hole. The 35-second-video shows how humans or animals, everyone has clumsy moments in their lives which become funny and interesting videos when captured on camera. The video was shared back in 2018, but has resurfaced again online. This old viral video is once again surfacing on social media platforms, attracting viewers and hilarious comments.

The funny snippet, posted by a Twitter user named hopkinsBRFC21, shows two lions walking around the edge of a water hole inside their territory. A few moments later, the lion walking on the right side near the edge mistakenly puts his foot in the wrong place and slips into the water hole as he loses control. Meanwhile, the second lion gets "worried" for his companion and looks to help. However, the lion immediately swims out of the water as if nothing ever happened.

Lion falls into a water hole, netizen calls "clumsy"

What do you mean I fell? I was just going for a swim 😅😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/8ulKR5xtP9 — ❤️ A page to make you smile ❤️ (@hopkinsBRFC21) September 19, 2021

The interesting part of the video is the way the second lion behaved. As he tried to help his friend, it appeared that he was quite bemused about the incident. The user who posted the video captioned it as, "What do you mean I fell? "I was just going for a swim". The old viral video has been viewed more than 10,000 times and users have posted hilarious reactions after watching it.

Some users laughed at the lion, while some dubbed him as "stupid". Many users dropped the laughing emoticon, and some expressed their opinions. One Twitter user took to the comment section and said, "Clumsy Lion". A second person said, "Pride comes before a fall. "Great swimmers," commented a third guy.

Image: Twitter/@hopkinsBRFC21