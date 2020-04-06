Mike Tyson Reveals He Regrets His Decision To Domesticate Tigers In His Home

The youngest heavyweight boxer to grab the world title, Mike Tyson is 53-years old now and is still regarded as one of the most intimidating men to have ever stepped inside the boxing ring. Apart from dominating his opponents, Mike Tyson has always been the centre of attraction for his antics. During his prime, Mike Tyson lived a flamboyant lifestyle which ultimately ended in bankruptcy. A young Mike Tyson once made headlines for domesticating tigers in his home. However, Mike Tyson has recently admitted that he should have never tried to domesticate those wild animals as he no longer owns them.

Where did Mike Tyson get tigers from? Mike Tyson pet tigers and more

During an interview with ESPN, Mike Tyson revealed that he made a big mistake by trying to domesticate tigers in his home. While the boxing fanbase is familiar with Mike Tyson’s pet tiger, the question still remains where did Mike Tyson get tigers from?

According to Tyson’s statement, the former World Champion got to know about the wild cats while serving a prison sentence. After coming out of jail, Mike Tyson contacted one of his friends who used to sell cars and got to know that he can trade some cars with wild animals. That’s when Mike Tyson decided to go ahead with the deal and purchased two cubs.

Mike Tyson pet tigers: Why was it a mistake?

During an Instagram Live session, Mike Tyson admitted that he was foolish to bring wild tigers in his home as they can never be domesticated. "There's no way you can domesticate these cats 100 per cent. No way that's going to happen. They'll kill you by accident, especially when you're playing rough with them, you're punching them back. They get hyped up, hit you back and you're dead” said Mike Tyson. Tyson further said that he no longer owns those tigers and is happy about it.

(Image courtesy: Mike Tyson Instagram)