Little Boy Dances With Father Wearing Blue-flurry Dress; Video Goes Viral On Reddit

A moment comes in everyone's life when mom and dad both go beyond their comfort zone and boost up their children's confidence by sharing some happy moments with them. This Reddit video is the perfect example of those moments. The clip shows that a dad joins his son, wearing a blue-flurry dress, dancing to a song from the movie Frozen. The clip may brim your heart with warm and lovely feelings, along with nostalgic feelings of your childhood. Take a look at the video,

The clip was shared a few hours ago on Reddit and got more than 23,000 upvotes and 800 comments. Netizens loved this dad-son dance and appreciated the heartwarming video. A user commented, "Stuff like this will always remind me of this set of pictures of Iggy Pop and this quote from him: I'm not ashamed to dress 'like a woman' because I don't think it's shameful to be a woman.” While another said, "Omg. THIS. I love this sentence. I think that neither being men nor women is shameful. Glad to see others think similar." Some users also appreciated the father wearing a flurry dress for his son and said, "He bought the dress to wear because he and his son were going to Disney on Ice (?) and the son really wanted to wear his Elsa dress but was afraid to be made fun of. The dad just wrote a book called My Shadow Is Pink. It’s super cute and all about acceptance."

Another video went viral of dad dancing with infant baby

In May 2020, another video went viral in which the father was singing a song in a soft-pitched voice and danced along. The baby at the changing table was also waddling and wiggling along with the dad. However, the moment that caught everyone’s attention was when the father said stop, the baby also stopped. The father-baby duo continued doing this a couple of times. Every time the father said stop, the baby stopped, which was amusing to many followers. The two seemed to enjoy the music and dance together while giggling and sharing smiles together. What was unique about the video was the text in it which read, “Normal black father things, a picture that media does not paint.”

I love this 😂



Normal Black father things. ❤



An image the media doesn't paint. pic.twitter.com/fnVOn7KCzo — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) May 17, 2020

(IMAGE: REDDIT-MADEMESMILE)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.