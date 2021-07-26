Little Boy Gets Grumpy For Not Getting A Burger; Internet Is In Love With The Viral Video

Everyone knows, "Joey doesn’t share food," but the point is, who does like to share their food? No one does, especially with their siblings. We have all been through that phase of life when we had to quibble with our siblings for the last piece of our favourite dish. We have shed many tears for not getting what we wanted, on top of that we have also been teased about it. Similarly, a video of a sister teasing his little brother for a burger has gone viral on social media. The video of the little boy being sad about not getting the burger has reminded everyone of their childhood days. The viral video was shared by a Twitter user, with the handle Mohammed Futurewala. He captioned the video as, “Burger ke liye itni narazgi bhi theek nahi.”

Viral Video of the little boy who doesn’t get his burger

The one-minute video of the little boy was enough to make netizens fall in love with him. In the viral video, the little boy was seen sulking for not getting the burger, which his sister was munching on. The video is being filmed by his sister. The boy is annoyed with her for teasing him, while she is enjoying her burger. The kid’s reaction filled with pure innocence was overwhelming. His sibling keeps poking him for not ordering another burger for him, to which he replies and says, “Khaalo tum apna burger jaldi se, main nahi khaunga. Sahi hai?” Filled with disappointment and a frowning face, he walks away from his sister, who continues to mock him.

Burger ke liye itni narazgi bhi theek nahi😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/PqodpfjctJ — Mohammed Futurewala (@MFuturewala) July 21, 2021

The video has garnered a huge number of likes and retweets on Twitter. With over 57.9 thousand views, the video has been liked by 3.6 thousand people. Netizens have poured their love for the little boy’s innocence. While some of the users wanted to know, whether he got his burger or not, others wanted to adore him for his cuteness.

“Such a cutie. Reminds me of me when I used to be angry,” a user's comment read.“ "Give him all the burgers please,” another user wrote. “So sweet, narazgi ka jawab nahi. Hope the boy got his burger,” another user commented.

Image: Twitter

