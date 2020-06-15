'Loch Ness doggo' galloping freely in grasslands wins internet. Watch.

The tale of Lochness Monster is quite popular. The mythical monster, of which scientists are yet to find a proof, is believed to roam in the Scottish highlands. However, a clip of a doggo running freely in grasslands has surely earned him the title of 'loch ness dog'.

The 15-second clip has been posted on Reddit by a user named 'HappyWoofs, with Caption ”Rare footage of mythical Loch Ness doggo”. The clip shows a golden retriever dog galloping feeling in a field of tall grass. However, due to the length of the grass, only a part of the dog's face and its tail are visible. The dog’s body is visible for a few seconds further in the clip as it crosses a narrow path only to disappear in another field.

Since shared on June 14, the short clip has racked up 12 thousand likes and bandwidth of comments from the users. While many users have commented on how "happy" the pooch is, others have wished to be as happy as he is. One user wrote, "He is LOVING life" another wrote, "I want to feel 1/10th of that joy" "That dog will sleep right through the tick check" read a comment. Yet another comment read," This looks like heaven. As far as I know, ticks don't exist in heaven. But I could be wrong".

Read: New Orleans Is Home To Mystical Academy In New Marvel Comic

Read: Noida Dog-lover Feeds 700 Strays Daily As Lockdown Hurts Food Source

The Loch Ness monster

The Loch Ness Monster or Nessie is a cryptid in cryptozoology and Scottish folklore that is said to inhabit Loch Ness in the Scottish Highlands. It is often described as large, long-necked, and with one or more humps protruding from the water. Popular interest and belief in the creature have varied since it was brought to worldwide attention in 1933. Evidence of its existence is anecdotal, with a number of disputed photographs and sonar readings. The scientific community regards the Loch Ness Monster as a phenomenon without a biological basis, explaining sightings as hoaxes, wishful thinking, and the misidentification of mundane objects.

Read: Kolkata Police To Induct Belgian Malinois Dog Breed That Helped Track Osama Bin Laden

Read: Owners Abandon Dogs In Turkey Amid Virus Fears

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.