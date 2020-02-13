Kolkata Police To Induct Belgian Malinois Dog Breed That Helped Track Osama Bin Laden

The Kolkata police will soon induct the 'Belgian Malinois' dog breed into their combat force, informed a senior officer on Thursday. This is the same dog breed that was deployed by the United States Navy Sea, Air, and Land Teams (SEAL) to track down Al-Qaeda founder chief Osama bin Laden.

A dozen Belgian Malinois to be inducted

A total of 12 dogs of Belgian Malinois breed will be inducted in the police force and will be part of the special combat force to tackle future terror incidents. With the inclusion, of a dozen Belgian Malinois dogs into the Kolkata dog squad, the number will increase to 60.

The Belgian Malinois

The senior officer informed that the main reason to introduce this breed is due to its ability to deal with any terror-like situation, and that has been proven in several incidents around the world. He also added that Belgian Malinois are very sturdy and they don't get tired easily. They are capable of running long distances without fatigue under challenging conditions and are also resilient to harsh weather.

New Batch by next year

The new batch of dogs will be inducted into the police force by next year after they are groomed by experts outside the state. The Kolkata police has also secured permission from the Home Ministry for the induction of Belgian Malinois in their dog squad.

The new attack dogs will be kept in a kennel which is coming up near the state secretariat "Nabanna". The present dog squad includes Labradors, Dobermans, German Shepherds, and Golden Retrievers.

About Belgian Malinois breed

The Belgian Malinois was originally bred as a herding dog. This breed is considered to be intense, intelligent, and active. They have great stamina and truly enjoy working. Apart from herding, they work well with police, search and rescue teams. The life span of the Belgian Malinois is 12-14 years.

