‘London Bridge Is Falling Down’: Netizens React After Iconic Tower Bridge Malfunctions

Nursery rhyme 'London Bridge is falling down' seems to have an taken entirely different significance after the Tower Bridge in the capital of England was stuck in the open position for longer than 60 minutes. The incident took place on August 22, Saturday, due to a malfunction. The netizens captured several images of the bridge at different angles. The two sections can be clearly seen pointing upwards at different angles.

Shutdown of traffic

⛔️ ROAD CLOSURE ⛔️



Tower Bridge is currently closed to pedestrians and traffic, due a mechanical fault. Mechanics are currently working hard to fix the bridge. Please find alternative routes. @Squarehighways @TfLTrafficNews — City of London Police (@CityPolice) August 22, 2020

The malfunction resulted in a shutdown of traffic on the bridge causing a huge jam in the middle of the day. The London Police informed people about the bridge, tweeting, "Tower Bridge is currently closed to pedestrians and traffic, due to a mechanical fault. Mechanics are currently working hard to fix the bridge. Please find alternative routes.”

#TowerBridge remains closed to traffic, the bridge is open to pedestrians and cyclists. Thank you for your patience. @Squarehighways @TfLTrafficNews @TowerBridge — City of London Police (@CityPolice) August 23, 2020

The city police after a few hours came with a follow-up tweet which read that the bridge was open to pedestrians and cyclists and is closed for traffic. On Sunday, the City of London Police informed, "#TowerBridge has now reopened to traffic. Thank you for your patience. @Squarehighways @TfLTrafficNews @TowerBridge”.

The news drove netizens to react with hilarious responses, with some writing lyrics of London Bridge while a few blamed COVID-19 for the error. A user wrote, "London bridge is falling down ! Falling down ! Falling down~! 🎶". The second user wrote, "Call me when it's falling down." The third user commented, "And the joys of 2020 keep coming. Just need London Bridge to fall down now." Some users commented, what all alternative routes to go. Another user wrote, "What kind of city relies so heavily on one bridge?!" to which someone replied, "One bridge? London has dozens of bridges, two tunnels and a ferry..". While some users tried to help others mentioning the alternative routes. The fault was fixed in an hour. The traffic was opened up on both ends of the bridge.

The UK is in the process of opening up after being among the countries that were worst hit by the Covid pandemic in the first wave of its proliferation around the world. The UK has over time recorded over 326,000 total cases and suffered 41,433 deaths as per Worldometers.

