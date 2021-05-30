Last Updated:

London Woman Finds 'fox' Cooped Up Inside Washer, Internet Says 'just Hanging Out'

At first, the animal was lurking in the hallway. Hearing car screech when the couple in London returned, bushy-tailed intruder meandered in the entire home.

Zaini Majeed
London

IMAGE: Twitter/@NatashaTP


In a humorous incident, a woman in London returned home and found a sneaky, uninvited guest a ‘fox’ cleverly hiding in a washing machine. The 32-year-old woman Natasha Prayag took to her Twitter handle to share the picture of the sly creature housing the washing machine unperturbed by the human presence. Additionally, it was also seen peeping seeming reluctant to move out of its new cozy home.

The content manager by profession, Natasha, and her boyfriend Adam Coates made it home in Streatham to find the appliance’s door wide open. Upon inspection, they spotted the cheeky animal copped up inside not willing to leave. According to the woman’s post, the witty fox had sneak through the front door and had been what the woman described as “chilling” in the house while the couple was away. 

At first, the animal was lurking in the hallway. Hearing the car screech when the couple returned, the bushy-tailed intruder meandered in the entire home to find a safe refuge. “Honestly, guys. I’ve got a fox stuck in my washing machine,” the astonished woman wrote on Twitter. She further informed that she tried to scare it out of the back door but the animal was holding firm in the washing machine. “He was very happy there and chilled out,” she said.

Natasha told the local broadcasters that the creature had sensed their arrival while the two fetched the baggies from the car. They had entered to an animal cozying up in the living room. And thereafter, the chase commenced to get the wild animal out of the house but the reluctant fox bolted off inside the washing machine denying exit. 

Internet shares experiences of ‘fox intrusion’

In a statement to Metro, the couple said that initially, they were both “shocked and alarmed.” They, however, mustered up the courage and started chasing the animal towards the back door but to no avail. In between, the two also double-checked whether it was in fact a fox. The animal occasionally disappeared into the kitchen and behind the large furniture as they attempted to chase it out. It stood behind the kitchen blinds to hide and sat inside the cupboard, eventually hiding inside the Washer. In the photo, the fox’s little ears can be seen peeping out as it assumes that it cannot be spotted. The incident triggered hilarity across Twitter as users shared their own share of experiences of ‘fox intrusion’.

