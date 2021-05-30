London Woman Finds 'fox' Cooped Up Inside Washer, Internet Says 'just Hanging Out'

In a humorous incident, a woman in London returned home and found a sneaky, uninvited guest a ‘fox’ cleverly hiding in a washing machine. The 32-year-old woman Natasha Prayag took to her Twitter handle to share the picture of the sly creature housing the washing machine unperturbed by the human presence. Additionally, it was also seen peeping seeming reluctant to move out of its new cozy home.

The content manager by profession, Natasha, and her boyfriend Adam Coates made it home in Streatham to find the appliance’s door wide open. Upon inspection, they spotted the cheeky animal copped up inside not willing to leave. According to the woman’s post, the witty fox had sneak through the front door and had been what the woman described as “chilling” in the house while the couple was away.

At first, the animal was lurking in the hallway. Hearing the car screech when the couple returned, the bushy-tailed intruder meandered in the entire home to find a safe refuge. “Honestly, guys. I’ve got a fox stuck in my washing machine,” the astonished woman wrote on Twitter. She further informed that she tried to scare it out of the back door but the animal was holding firm in the washing machine. “He was very happy there and chilled out,” she said.

Honestly, guys. I’ve got a fox stuck in my washing machine. WHAT THE ACTUAL FOX pic.twitter.com/dyVBTiTEXn — Natasha Prayag (@NatashaTP) May 25, 2021

Natasha told the local broadcasters that the creature had sensed their arrival while the two fetched the baggies from the car. They had entered to an animal cozying up in the living room. And thereafter, the chase commenced to get the wild animal out of the house but the reluctant fox bolted off inside the washing machine denying exit.

Internet shares experiences of ‘fox intrusion’

In a statement to Metro, the couple said that initially, they were both “shocked and alarmed.” They, however, mustered up the courage and started chasing the animal towards the back door but to no avail. In between, the two also double-checked whether it was in fact a fox. The animal occasionally disappeared into the kitchen and behind the large furniture as they attempted to chase it out. It stood behind the kitchen blinds to hide and sat inside the cupboard, eventually hiding inside the Washer. In the photo, the fox’s little ears can be seen peeping out as it assumes that it cannot be spotted. The incident triggered hilarity across Twitter as users shared their own share of experiences of ‘fox intrusion’.

I raise you with a fox enjoying a nap in my son’s bed! pic.twitter.com/eT2mnZ3rO2 — Olivier - Back home, without dust or builders (@Nepomucene) May 26, 2021

My entire life has been divided between Devon and London, back and forth. Seen two foxes ever in Devon in 56 years. See about six or seven every evening in the city. Including strolling in my back door. Very normal. pic.twitter.com/48hAZcGQZE — Ceri Shields (@Ceri_Shields) May 25, 2021

No, they hang out in the cooler at Quiznos. pic.twitter.com/LniQnlY7eU — Are you gonna eat that? (@CoyoteDen) May 26, 2021

Spot the difference! My elderly sheltie 🦊 who is scared of bad weather, so climbs into the tumble dryer when it’s windy outside. pic.twitter.com/cE2pcHTEi6 — kafern (@kvfern) May 25, 2021

So THAT'S where this one was heading when it tried to sneak into my kitchen the other day.. pic.twitter.com/zMYqWosLoU — Emma Campbell (@ginger_journo) May 25, 2021

There was a bird in my shop today 🙄🐦🤨

Strange times we beliving in my friend 🤷‍♀️👍X pic.twitter.com/quWHrNM0HH — Danger Mouse (@HannahF56884619) May 25, 2021

I hope they can stall for a while longer... pic.twitter.com/KdRivBolsf — Fox von Fluffenstein (@OMGWhatTheFox) May 26, 2021

My garden every day: https://t.co/9fLGBu2pW9 — Alessandro Riolo (@aledeniz) May 25, 2021

Besties in brother's garden in London pic.twitter.com/HqhbPpWcKi — V (@Vaibaa) May 26, 2021

Chillin' like a villain today pic.twitter.com/B3S1N790PF — V (@Vaibaa) May 27, 2021

This happened to me a few years back. Soon realised he was stuck. I had to free his foot from the door and then he ran behind the machine and refused to come out 😂 pic.twitter.com/MRFDxSfe3X — RedNBlueArmy (@RedNBlueArmy1) May 26, 2021

theres a fox under my bed 😂 jk hi my pekoe bear 🐻 pic.twitter.com/DPNVDwiSS6 — tekashi j9 (@janineteneleven) May 26, 2021

City foxes truly do whatever the hell they want honestly 🤷🏽‍♀️ my cat doesn’t know what to do right now pic.twitter.com/sV9KD3wG13 — persephone. (@saharaeugenie) May 28, 2021

It's chosen you. You need to take care of it now. Slow blinking with both eyes is a sign of affection if you want to communicate. Ours like us talking to it too. 😁 pic.twitter.com/rT4grFYA5T — Nik Traykov (@niktraykov) May 26, 2021

My daughters fox lays by the front door waiting for her to get home from work. pic.twitter.com/2kEw2Ng6jw — Echo50 (@echo50) May 26, 2021

I feel your pain, this was not the sort of Fox I needed to come home to after a night out. pic.twitter.com/y11cNHMgAQ — Mark C (@markco1983) May 26, 2021

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.