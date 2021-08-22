Los Angeles School Gets Unexpected Visitor On First Day; Coyote Wanders Into A Classroom

The first day of a school year is often full of excitement as children go through a wide range of emotions. There is also a sense of excitement about making new friends, getting a ride on the school bus, engaging in countless educational activities among so many other things. However, recently, the first day of class for students at a school in Los Angeles turned out to be a little too "exciting" because of an unusual reason. A coyote had entered the school premises and managed to make its way into the eighth-grade classroom, where it sat on a table in the corner of the room. This led to the interruption of classes before the wild animal was safely removed by the animal control team.

Coyote's presence left everyone in shock

According to reports, on Wednesday, August 18, the school administration including teachers were in the school hall at around 7:30 am. They were waiting for students to arrive for the first day that is when the wild animal made its entry leaving everyone in shock and fear. However, the school authorities said that the animal did not harm anyone and it was safely removed from the school. Wildlife expert Jennifer Brent said coyotes and other wild animals are often found to be wandering in urban areas owing to drought conditions caused by climate change. She also went on to say that people should refrain from feeding a coyote or domesticating it as a pet because they are known to be aggressive and can cause serious harm.

Wildlife suffering due to drought in California

Since last year, California has suffered extreme drought conditions since last year. The situation has forced the wildlife to suffer and die and climate experts claim that people have also played a role in it. Showing her concerns, Brent stated, "If humans don't mend their ways, the day would not be so far when we will say goodbye to the last finch, the last giraffe, the last elephant." It should be noted here that the coyote is smaller than its close relative, the wolf, and a native of North America. They are also found in large numbers in Mexico and Central America.

Image Credit: Pixabay/Representative