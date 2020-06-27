Woman Finds Lost Ring On US Beach 18 Years After It Went Missing, Here's How

In a heartwarming story, a woman in the US was reunited with her long lost finger-ring. Amy Goetz, lost her ring 18 years ago on a beach in Jacksonville, Florida while she was in college. The silver ring was recently found by a city resident John Porcella while he was metal detecting on the beach.

Taking to Facebook, Porcella posted photographs of the ring on a page called, ‘Jacksonville Beaches, Lost Found and stole’. After receiving a few initial responses, he was finally able to track the owner. Speaking to international media reports, Porchella revealed that it was the initials on the ring which got him to Goetz.

Amy Goetz from Geogia

The ring was then returned to Goetz who was more than elated to find her long lost belonging. Taking to Facebook, she later narrated the complete story. She revealed that she got a call fo the police officials. After confining that she was “Amy Goetz from Collins Hill high school situated in Georgia. “ she was returned the ring.

Florida! I lost this ring in 2002 !!! I have thought about it constantly throughout the years and I am overwhelmed with excitement at the thought of finally seeing it again!, she wrote.

Overjoyed, she also wrote that how amazing was it adding that people could be wonderful. In her post, she also thanked Porchella for his kindness and efforts. Since shared, her post has received nearly 300 likes and bandwidth of comments. One user wrote, "WOW That's amazing and great" while another wrote, "That is wonderful!! My oldest son, who is now 38, lost mine when he was 4 years old and decided it was a ring that gave him superpowers--back in the day when he was obsessed with "He-man, Masters of the Universe". I am glad you found yours!"

