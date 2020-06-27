Did You Know Saif Ali Khan Worked In An Advertising Agency Before Venturing Into Acting?

Saif Ali Khan, the renowned face of Bollywood revealed in The Kapil Sharma Show about how he had done a job before he entered in the acting career. Saif went on the show for Jawaani Jaaneman promotions, and there he spoke about his early life and also shared some interesting life experiences. Read all about it here-

Saif Ali Khan worked on a job before entering into acting, read the details-

When the actor was at The Kapil Sharma Show, the host Kapil Sharma asked some questions related to Saif’s early life. On the show, Saif Ali Khan was asked whether he had ever worked or had done a job, other than acting in his student or teenage life. Saif answered very openly that when he finished his schooling and came to Delhi, he had worked in an advertising agency. Further, when Saif Ali Khan was asked, whether the job was for "experience or any financial problems", Saif replied that his father had said that he will get an average pocket-money that his friends get, so the amount was not enough for him. And this was the reason for working in an advertising agency.

Saif Ali Khan’s acting career has faced a series of highs and lows before the curve finally started heading upwards. Saif Ali Khan started his acting career in the year 1993 with the film Parampara. After that Saif Ali Khan has been seen in more than 70 films. After his debut film, the film, Aashik Awara garnered him awards but failed at the box office. After that film, Pehchaan and Imtihaan also did not leave any impression commercially.

However, Saif Ali Khan got his breakthrough with the romantic drama Yeh Dillagi and Main Khiladi Tu Anari where he starred alongside the Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar in the lead role. After a series of let-downs in his acting career, Saif Ali Khan bounced back with Kachche Dhaage along with Ajay Devgn in a prominent role. And the next was Hum Saath Saath Hain, introducing an ensemble cast. The film turned out to be the highest-grossing film of that year. Saif Ali Khan later appeared with Preity Zinta in the hit film Kya Kehna. This was followed by a blockbuster hit, buddy drama, Dil Chahta Hai. Preity Zintan and Saif also collaborated in Nikhil Advani’s Kal Ho Naa Ho, which received huge critical acclaim.

Afterwards, Saif Ali Khan's depiction of a manipulative businessman in Ek Hasina Thi along with Urmila Matondkar was highly appreciated. He also showcased his versatility by doing movies like Hum Tum, Parineeta, Love Aaj Kal, Cocktail, and the Race franchise. Saif Ali Khan also marked his digital debut with Netflix’s Sacred Games. And recently he was seen in the films Jawaani Jaaneman, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Laal Kaptaan.

