'Magical View': Cockatoos Sit In Balcony To Enjoy Picturesque Sunset In Australia; Watch

These days animals are ruling the internet by their adorable acts. Sometimes, their delightful activities are enough to bring a smile to the faces of lakhs of netizens. Usually, videos of dogs and cats go viral on social media platforms, but, this time, a few feathery creatures enjoying a sunset has created a storm on the internet.

The short clip shared by the official Instagram account of Australia’s tourism department starts with a man opening the curtains of a room to a number of cockatoos enjoying the astonishing view of the sunset from a terrace. As the video proceeds, seven of the cockatoos can be seen taking a glimpse of the sunset sitting on the iron rods of the balcony, while a couple of feathery creatures can be seen enjoying the view sitting on a wooden table. "These cheeky locals know where to find the best seat in the house for a @hamiltonisland sunset," reads a part of the caption shared along with the post.

Watch the viral video here:

As per the post, the video was captured by a digital content creator who goes by the name 'twosometravellers'. Further, explaining the thrilling place, the Instagram post claimed the Hamilton Island is known for its resident cockatoos and spectacular views and is considered as the largest of the 74 islands that make up the Whitsundays. "No visit to 'Hamo' is complete without exploring the Great Barrier Reef. Grab your snorkel and admire the famous rainbow coral up close, or cruise your way towards the white sands of the iconic White haven beach," explained the post.

Netizens fall in love with the Australian sunset view

Meanwhile, the post which was shared two days ago is now viral on the photo and video sharing platform. Since being shared, the post has garnered over six lakh views and, the count is still going. The netizens also shared their views on the astonishing image in the comment section. One such user commented, "This was my view when I stayed on Hamilton Island… it was magical." "Just remember to shut the doors 😂😂" commented the other user. "I remember this.. hopefully, next year," commented the third social media user.

Squirrel joins players to ‘play’ basketball

A one-minute video shared by a Reddit user opens with some players playing basketball in the designated court. Suddenly, a squirrel enters the court and starts wandering here and there. As the video proceeds, a player can be seen passing the ball towards the squirrel. Apprehending the ball coming its way, despite leaving the site, the tiny creature grabs the opportunity with both paws. After that, a player can be seen taking the ball which attracted the tiny animal to follow the moves of the ball. Shockingly, the squirrel can be seen following the moves of the ball as well as the player. In the video, a live commentary in a male voice further boosts the excitement of the video. As the video proceeds, the squirrel also comes in its form and shows its best capability to play with the basketball. However, the origin of the video is not immediately known but the amazing talent of the squirrel brought a storm on the internet.

Watch the viral video here:

(Image: Instagram/Australia)