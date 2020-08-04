'Maharashtra Police Has Been Intimidating Me,' Alleges Vivek Agnihotri Amid Sushant Probe

As the demand for a CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death intensifies, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri on Tuesday alleged that the Maharashtra Police was intimidating him for his tweets against the Maharashtra Government. Vivek Agnihotri also revealed that he had been the first one to offer a break to Sushant in his film titled- 'Hate Story,' however, at the time, Balaji Telefilms did not free the late actor from his commitment to their show 'Pavitra Rishta.'

I was the first one to sign Sushant Singh Rajput for Hate Story but Balalji didn’t free him.



In fact, Mah Police has been intimidating me for tweeting on the failure of this govt.



Last week I also released this viral video on #Bollywood Gangs. https://t.co/uEibNJ95gb — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 4, 2020

Read: Bihar DGP Reacts To 'quarantine' Of SP In Mumbai, Says 'It Is A Kind Of House Arrest'

Read: MHA To Seek Report From Maharashtra Government In Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Probe

Sushant Singh Rajput death probe

While the Mumbai police has ruled out any foul play in Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise following his viscera report and post-mortem report, Rajput's family has denied that the actor was suffering from depression and has accused Rhea Chakroborty of siphoning off Rs 15 crore and filed an FIR against her for 'abetting' Sushant's suicide. Details of Sushant's expenses for Rhea have been accessed by Republic TV.

After filing the FIR, a 4-member Bihar police team was sent to Mumbai to probe the matter. On Monday, Bihar SP Vinay Tiwari, who arrived in the city a day ago to supervise the probe, was forcibly quarantined by BMC, a move which was strongly opposed by the Bihar Government.

The conflict between the Mumbai Police and Bihar police escalated after Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey questioned the Mumbai Police for its refusal to share documents related to the case. The DGP also raised questions on how all files pertaining to Disha Salian were deleted.

As per reports, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar dialled the MHA requesting for them to step into the matter, expressing dissatisfaction in the way the Bihar Police was being treated by the authorities in Mumbai.

Read: Sushant Case Top-cop's Quarantine Shocks Kangana Ranaut: 'What's This? Gunda Raj?'

Read: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Hits Out At Uddhav Govt for Quarantining Sushant Case Top-cop

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.