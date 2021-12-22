Maharashtra: Video Of A 70-year-old Man Selling Poha Wins Netizens' Heart; Watch

A clip of an elderly street vendor is doing the rounds on social media platforms and attracting a lot of people. First shared by an Instagram page called 'Just Nagpur Things' by Abhinav Jeswani, the snippet shows a 70-year-old man selling poha, chana, and chivda in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

The video's caption explains that Jayanti Bhai sells poha in the streets of Gandhibagh and Itwari, and then he works as a security guard from midnight to morning at Mahajanwadi. The price of the delicious poha is just Rs 20 and it is available from 6 pm to 8 pm. The video also has the contact details of Jayanti Bhai, so that people can connect with him and extend help.

Watch video of 70-year-old Nagpur man selling poha

In the video, the 70-year-old is seen walking with his bicycle, and he then stops when a customer approaches. He serves poha along with some snacks and chutney. In the last part of the video, the poha seller is seen smiling, which is catching the attention of the users of social media. Ever since the video went on Instagram, it has amassed thousands of likes and a storm of love, appreciation, and support from netizens.

Some appreciated his efforts, while many well-wishers enquired if he had Google Pay so they could transfer money. One user said, "His smile did cheer me up a lot," and another wrote, "God bless you always." A third user commented, "Huge respect, love, and support to you sir". Another Instagrammer expressed, "The smile on his face is very satisfactory and just wow."

(Image: Instagram/@ Abhinavjeswani)