Makar Sankranti: Hyderabad-based Artist Creates Miniature Version Of Kite & Face Mask

An artist from Hyderabad has created a miniature version of a kite and face mask with gold and silver to mark the Makar Sankranti festivities. Anand Reddy, a craftsman, told news agency ANI that every year he creates a miniature version of kite and manjha to offer to Lord Venkateswara at Tirupati. However, this year Reddy also decided to craft a miniature silver face mask, keeping in mind the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has gripped the world by its throat.

'To raise awareness'

Reddy said that this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic he created a miniature version of a face mask from silver in order to raise awareness among the public about the disease. Reddy, while speaking to ANI, urged everyone to follow existing health safety protocols put in place by the government to prevent the spread of the virus. "Everyone must put on a face mask and maintain social distance," Reddy said in an interview.

Reddy created a realistic-looking kite and manjha with a thread that comes along with the original version. However, the only difference is that the kite and manjha he crafted is a miniature version and made up of gold. The gold kite and manjha that Reddy has created, weigh 2.58 grams and costs only Rs. 300 as per a 2018 post from ANI. The cost may vary now given the fluctuation in gold prices last year. Reddy also runs a fast food shop near the historic Charminar monument in Hyderabad and sells kite and manjha every year during the Makar Sankranti festival.

Telangana: Man from Hyderabad made micro kite and charkha of gold, says 'took 5 hours to make this, costs only Rs 300. My dream is to make a Guinness World Record'. pic.twitter.com/3I1qNb40lf — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2018

Kite and manjha are a major part of Makar Sankranti festivities in India, which people of Hindu faith mark to celebrate their harvest. Makar Sankranti is celebrated every year in January, which corresponds with the Hindu calendar month of Magha.

