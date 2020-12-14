Dhanu Sankranti 2020 Significance And History You Need To Know About

Dhanu Sankranti marks the occasion when the Sun enters Sagittarius or Dhanu, from which this name appeared. On this day, Hindu devotees worship the Sun god, take a dip in rivers as a part of the rituals. It is also the beginning of the ninth month in the Hindu calendar, symbolising the start of Dhanur Mas for Vaishnava sect. People in Odisha celebrate this festival with zest. So, we have mentioned everything that you need to know about Dhanu Sankranti 2020 significance, history, and images to wish friends and family members. Check out:

Dhanu Sankranti significance

Dhanu Sankranti 2020 will take place on December 15, 2020, Tuesday. According to Utkal Today, the phrase Dhanu Sankranti came from Dhanu Rashi (Sagittarius zodiac), which is one of the twelve sun signs. So, this day marks the movement of Sun from Vrishchika Rashi to Dhanu Rashi.

Devotees in Odisha mark this day by following rituals, like worshipping Lord Jagannath. People conduct Pooja in different parts of the country. They also seek the blessings of the Sun God. It begins as they wake up in the morning and take a bath in the holy water. Devotees also offer flowers and water to the Sun during that time, besides performing Daan-Punya through donations. Know about the Dhanu Sankranti significance below:

People devote their day to worshipping the Sun God on Dhanu Sankranti 2020. In Odisha, they collect the harvest and celebrate the occasion in the month of Pousha. Families unite and make scrumptious dishes to offer to god. They also savour the Prasad later on. They begin a journey on Shashti Shukla Pousha, which marks the sixth day of Pousha month as per the Hindu calendar. The Yatra goes on till Pausha Purnima, full moon day.

Dhanu Sankranti history

In different parts of the country, people worship the Sun God, and take bath in the holy rivers of India. But in Odisha state, Pousha is the month of plenty, when farmers collect their harvest. So, they celebrate this occasion afterwards by offering sweet dish made of sweetened rice flakes, Dhanu Muan to Lord Jagannath.

Dhanu Sankranti images

ଧନୁ ମୁହାଁ #Dhanumuhan

Dhanu sankranti ,when sun enters to Sagittarius. the special sweet of this month in every odia house is #muhan,made up of puffed rice , jaggery, coconut,cashewnut and ghee

ଆଜି ଠାରୁ ଏକମାସ ଯାଏଁ ଦେବାଳୟ ମାନଙ୍କ ରେ ପହିଲି ଭୋଗ ଲାଗି ହୁଏ.#bramhapurspecial

ଘିଅମୁହାଁ pic.twitter.com/vqJjoXgREZ — @Gajapati (ଗଜପତି) (@VAdkri) December 15, 2019

Happy Dhanu Sankranti !

Dhanu muan is a special delicacy made of sweetened rice flakes which is part of 56 bhog offered to Lord Jagannath. It is in most demand during Dhanu Sankranti @bbsrpulse @OdiaCulture @ashishsarangi pic.twitter.com/Pl35FjNmWY — Tarani Trotter (@TaraniTrotter) December 15, 2018

ଗତକାଲି ର କିଛି ଫଟୋ

ପବିତ୍ର ଧନୁ ସଂକ୍ରାନ୍ତି ରେ ଜଗନ୍ନାଥ ମହାପ୍ରଭୁଙ୍କ ପ୍ରଥମ ପହିଲି ଭୋଗ ।

The ‘Pahili bhoga’ is the traditional morning offering to the trinity which continues from the Dhanu sankranti to Makara Sankranti . pic.twitter.com/4FNi4t9F0V — dshH💤 (@1_theDash) December 17, 2019

