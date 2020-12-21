Malaysian Politician Organises 'drive-thru' Wedding For Son; 10,000 Guests Attend Ceremony

In one of the most bizarre weddings to take place amid COVID-19 pandemic, a Malaysian politician attended over 10,000 guests without even letting them step out of their vehicles. The wedding of former minister Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor's son took place keeping all health and safety protocols in mind as staff catering at the event were present in proper PPE kits and the entire family, including the bride and groom wearing face masks. Not just it, the wedding was a drive-thru event as guests were asked to remain inside their cars even while congratulating the bride and groom.

The wedding was organised with the drive-thru norm because of the local rules in Malaysia's Putrajaya region where large gatherings are banned due to COVID-19 concerns. Guests were provided packed food at tents before they left the ceremony. The wedding of Tengku Muhammed Hafiz and Oceane Alagia was held on December 20 at the Boulevard of Putrajaya Precinct 3. Tengku Mansor said that the wedding was held in accordance of all the SOPs imposed in Putrajaya by the local government.

"In estimation, I am informed that there are more than 10,000 Drive-Thru vehicles here since this morning. Alhamdulillah, me and my family are very honored. Thank you all for understanding and adhering to all procedures made by drive-thru attendance without getting out of the vehicle. My family and I are very grateful and appreciate all your support. Thank you," the former Minister said on Facebook.

COVID-19 in Malaysia

Malaysia has recorded more than 93,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases so far, which seems less if compared to some of the other parts of the world but is bad news for the country of 30 million people. The cases are rapidly going up since September and Malaysia recorded its highest single-day tally on December 10 when more than 2,200 people tested for the deadly disease. Over 400 people have succumbed to the viral disease as of December 21. Malaysia on December 21 signed a deal with British firm AstraZeneca and American company Pfizer to secure COVID-19 vaccines for its people.

