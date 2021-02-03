Man Bows Down Before Mumbai Local While Boarding, Anand Mahindra Reacts To The Image

A photograph that shows a commuter bowing down before a Mumbai local train before boarding it after nearly 11 months has surfaced online. The overwhelming picture, which captures the difference between the haves and have not’s in the country was shared on Twitter by user named @Madan_Chikna who wrote, "A click that touched my heart, a commuter worshipping Mumbai Local before boarding after 11 months." Indian businessman Anand Mahindra has retweeted the post and calls it the "the soul of India"

Following a temporary suspension of nearly a year, Railways authorities, on February 1, allowed general crowd to travel through the metros. Heaving a sigh of relief, hundreds of thousands of people boarded what they call "lifeline of Bombay". In the picture, the man, dressed in formal wear and carrying a bag could be seen leaning down with respect to the local train. According to reports, the photo was captured at platform number two of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus station. Since shared, the picture has gone viral across social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp. Shared yesterday on Twitter, it has racked up over nearly 27 thousand likes, nearly 3 thousand retweets along with multiple comments.

A click that touched my heart, a commuter worshipping Mumbai Local before boarding after 11 months. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AqEhlTaH0Z — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) February 2, 2021

The soul of India... I pray we never lose it... https://t.co/Xw48usPnew — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 3, 2021

One user said, "The very essence of this city and its upbringing of us all." Another wrote, "Only a true blue Mumbaikar will understand its importance." A third user said, "For millions of people, Mumbai local is the medium of their basic needs. anyone who has been or knows Mumbai will agree to this." Someone tweeted, "Aamchi Mumbai described in one click." Yet another added, "Ye hai Bombay meri jaan."

This is called Thanksgiving or Gratitude or आभार.



This is what Indian culture is. Indian culture shows gratitude for each and every particle of this universe.



Thanks for this pic. — Vipramitram (@Vipramitram) February 3, 2021

Not many outside Mumbai will understand why he does this!! — Paras Soni (@parassoni) February 2, 2021

His ticket fell in the gap. He is trying to look for it. — Philosopher (@SpiritualityMe) February 2, 2021

Unke liye locals hi rolls Royce hai😍 — s (@s184289) February 2, 2021

Mumbai locals cut all class divides. Upper middle class prefers the locals by default for commuting to work.

You'd be amazed how many rich people commute via these locals.

It's not about petrol price. More about saving time and not getting frustrated in traffic. — Nirav J (@NiravJ7) February 3, 2021

I'll tell my grandchildren ki hum bheed train ke darwaze pe ek payr ke bal latak ke school jaate they..tum zindagi mei kya kar rahe ho — Diptv (@diptadee) February 2, 2021

Local trains for the general public from February 1

According to a government order, local train services for all people will be allowed from the start of services for the day to 7 AM and then again from 12 PM to 4 PM in the afternoon and then from 9 PM to closure of local train services for the day. The local train services will be restricted to the essential service staff only as it being permitted currently from 7 AM to 12 PM and from 4 PM to 9 PM.

To simplify:

Timings for all:

Opening time till 7 AM

12 PM to 4 PM

9 PM to Closing Time

Timings for only essential staff:

7 AM to 12 PM

4 PM to 9 PM

