Time Table: Mumbai Local Trains Open For All From Feb 1; Peak Hours Only For Essentials

The Maharashtra government has said that the local train services in Mumbai for all citizens will resume from February 1 with proper care to avoid overcrowding. The Chief Minister has asked the railway officials to prepare the railway time table in such a way that COVID-19 protocol will get followed.

Local trains for the general public from February 1

According to a government order, local train services for all people will be allowed from the start of services for the day to 7 AM and then again from 12 PM to 4 PM in the afternoon and then from 9 PM to closure of local train services for the day. The local train services will be restricted to the essential service staff only as it being permitted currently from 7 AM to 12 PM and from 4 PM to 9 PM.

To simplify:

Timings for all:

Opening time till 7 AM

12 PM to 4 PM

9 PM to Closing Time

Timings for only essential staff:

7 AM to 12 PM

4 PM to 9 PM

Earlier on Monday, Maharashtra Chief Minister held a review meeting on the issue of resumption of suburban train services, considered as the lifeline of Mumbai, for all members of the public.

Currently, only some categories of commuters, like women and those providing essential services, can travel by local trains in the Mumbai region after obtaining a special pass, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The suburban train services were suspended in March- end last year due to the Coronavirus outbreak and gradually resumed from June.

In October last year, the state government proposed to the railway authorities to allow the general public to board the local trains at stipulated timings during non-peak hours. But, the plan was put on the back-burner as COVID-19 cases rose in some places after the Diwali festival.

READ | Mamata Banerjee 'hurt' by Jharkhand CM Soren's West Bengal rally; threatens tit-for-tat

READ | PM Modi previews first Parliament session of new decade; gives '4-5 mini Budgets' hint

'State threatened with the spread of COVID-19'

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government extended till February 28, 2021, the Coronavirus-induced lockdown restrictions in the state. A circular to this effect was issued by the state government.

"The state is threatened with the spread of COVID-19 virus and the government feels the need to take emergency measures," the circular said. The government's guidelines to operationalise 'Mission Begin Again' for easing of restrictions and phase-wise opening will remain in force till February 28, it said. The activities already allowed and permitted from time-to-time shall continue, it added.

Till Thursday night, there were 20,18,413 Coronavirus positive cases in the state, where 50,944 people have succumbed to the infection.

READ | 24-member Bollywood delegation on 4-day visit to Kashmir, will explore Valley for projects

READ | UP's Republic Day tableau featuring Ram Mandir bags first prize; CM Yogi lauds people

(With PTI inputs)