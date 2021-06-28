Man Calmly Eats Chicken Wings While Armed Thief Robs Restaurant; Watch Video

In a bizarre incident, a man was captured eating chicken wings at a restaurant while a robbery was underway. The video shows the man tucking into his chicken wings at a restaurant moments before the robber enters with a gun. The robbery victim remains unaffected by the activity happening around him. The CCTV footage of the incident was shared on YouTube by a page named Real Violence For Knowledge 2.

The video shows an armed robber entering the restaurant where several people are already seated and eating their food. The robber can be seen in a crash helmet, carrying a small pistol. People sitting nearby immediately notice what is happening in the restaurant but the man remains unfazed by the robbery and continues to enjoy his wings. The video proceeds to show the man handing over his phone to the robber and the robber also takes few more items from the restaurant. The video ends with the robber leaving the restaurant and the person continues eating his food as if nothing happened. Watch the video here:

The video was posted alongside the caption, "Guy continues to eat his chicken wing during a robbery". Since being shared on June 26, the video has managed to gather 10,848 views and several reactions. The video has caught the attention of netizens who want to know the location of the incident. One user commented, "which country was this?". Check out some user reactions.

