Man Converts TV Dramas, Messages Into Hilarious Songs; Netizens 'can't Stop Laughing'

2020 was a year when internet dramas gained popularity with new artists, storylines, and concepts gaining traction. Recently, a man named Lubalin created a stir on the internet by making songs about random internet dramas. His video was shared on Twitter by user ‘Kym’ who also posted another video of him “singing comments” of users on his post.

Read: Another Judge Blocks Trump's TikTok Ban; App Still In Limbo

“This guy makes songs to Internet drama and I am here for it,” reads the caption shared alongside a 45-second-long recording. In the clip, Lubalin could be seen making a melodious song out of exchange on his Facebook post. In the exchange, The exchange seems to be between some ladies who are discussing the potential theft of a broccoli casserole recipe.

This guy makes songs to internet drama and I am here for it 😂 pic.twitter.com/kZYNrAsOPn — Kym #JusticeForElijahMcClain (@kymwill7144) December 29, 2020

Read: Dua Lipa Shares Fan Made 'TikTok Edition' Of 'Levitating' Music Video, Watch

Since shared, this recording has over 2.7 million views on Twitter. Additionally, the tweet has garnered over 84,200 likes and has also amassed many appreciative comments from netizens. “ Am I going to have to make TikTok account just for these videos?! Worth it.,” wrote a tweeple wondering if it was time to make a TikTok account. I'm the same! I've resisted TikTok but this content is gold,” another wrote doubling down on the thought.

Read: TikTok Launches Probe Into Pro-starvation And Anorexia Content: Report

‘This is gold’

The user later posted another video that showed Lubalin converting a rather aggressive conversation into a melodious song. The post soon snowballed into a full-fledged Twitter thread where people shared clip of the talented musician giving a twist to not only TV dramas but a lot of other songs and conversations.

I really like his covers, too. pic.twitter.com/vf2XCAH88l — 𝕤𝕡𝕒𝕔𝕖𝕔𝕒𝕥 𝕚𝕟 𝕤𝕡𝕒𝕔𝕖 (@sugarkat) December 30, 2020

He’s a very talented weirdo and yet another excellent reason to download TikTok pic.twitter.com/pj4yelAdyZ — 𝕤𝕡𝕒𝕔𝕖𝕔𝕒𝕥 𝕚𝕟 𝕤𝕡𝕒𝕔𝕖 (@sugarkat) December 30, 2020

OUR COUCH SMELLS LIKE WHAT NOW? pic.twitter.com/zEjKVVyZve — anjie ✨ (@anjie____) December 30, 2020

It’s this part for me pic.twitter.com/6v94DUXZyk — Flat Coochie Queen 🏳️‍🌈 (@lolfeedme) December 30, 2020

@singingcarolyn I can not stop laughing. 🤣🤣🤣 can he do the teenagers knocked over my children’s snowman or the fireworks are scaring my dog? — Sarita (@LMTDoulaSarah) December 30, 2020

This is GOLDEN 😍 we actually have a similar band in finland that makes songs out of chat chain topics. Brilliant classics like "Does one really have to have their bits exposed in childbirth", "Husband is stealing the kids' puddings" and "Our couch smells like ass" — nerdinplussize 🥝✨ (@nerdinplussize) December 30, 2020

Read: US Judge Blocks Restrictions On TikTok; Calls Trump's Actions "arbitrary And Capricious”

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.