Man Converts TV Dramas, Messages Into Hilarious Songs; Netizens 'can't Stop Laughing'

The video was shared on Twitter by user ‘Kym’ who also posted another video of him “singing comments” of users on his post. It has over 2 million views.

TV drama

2020 was a year when internet dramas gained popularity with new artists, storylines, and concepts gaining traction. Recently, a man named Lubalin created a stir on the internet by making songs about random internet dramas. His video was shared on Twitter by user ‘Kym’ who also posted another video of him “singing comments” of users on his post.

“This guy makes songs to Internet drama and I am here for it,” reads the caption shared alongside a 45-second-long recording. In the clip, Lubalin could be seen making a melodious song out of exchange on his Facebook post. In the exchange, The exchange seems to be between some ladies who are discussing the potential theft of a broccoli casserole recipe.

Since shared, this recording has over 2.7 million views on Twitter. Additionally, the tweet has garnered over 84,200 likes and has also amassed many appreciative comments from netizens. “ Am I going to have to make TikTok account just for these videos?! Worth it.,” wrote a tweeple wondering if it was time to make a TikTok account.  I'm the same! I've resisted TikTok but this content is gold,” another wrote doubling down on the thought.

‘This is gold’

The user later posted another video that showed Lubalin converting a rather aggressive conversation into a melodious song. The post soon snowballed into a full-fledged Twitter thread where people shared clip of the talented musician giving a twist to not only TV dramas but a lot of other songs and conversations.

