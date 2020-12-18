Dua Lipa Shares Fan Made 'TikTok Edition' Of 'Levitating' Music Video, Watch

Dua Lipa recently launched a new Levitating music video on YouTube which is made entirely from audition tape by fans. The video also consisted of a small message in the end by the singer herself, who added she was 'absolutely loving' every clip given by fans. Take a look at the video:

Dua Lipa's Levitating song - Fan version

A while back, Dua Lipa had challenged all her fans to do the #DuaVideo Challenge with TikTok. In the challenge, fans could recreate parts of the song the way they wanted to & the best video would be featured in a new video. The star received many responses and finally took 16 TikToks that would be featured in the song.

Those selected 16 clips can be seen in the video. In the end, the singer added that she was overwhelmed by the response fans had given. She further mentioned -

Sixteen of you are featured in my music video showing off your roller skating, your animation, makeup and choreography talents. I am absolutely loving all the ways you can levitate in the Levitating Challenge

Many fans liked the video and added that they were very pleased to see the new video. Many fans also mentioned that they loved the whole moment the singer had started. One fan added that it made them all feel like they were part of a community and loved Dua Lipa's songs. Take a look:

Pic Credit: Dua Lipa's YouTube

Songwriter and singer Dua Lipa signed with Warner Music Group in 2015 and released a new album in 2017. Some of her songs like - "New Rules", "Be the One" and "IDGAF" topped charts and brought widespread fame to the singer. Her most recent album is 'Nostalgia'. Only four songs from the album have launched so far. The first song is "Don't Start Now" that released on 31 October 2019, the second song is "Physical" that released on 30 January 2020, the third is "Break My Heart" that released on 25 March 2020. Her last two songs are - "Hallucinate" (17 July 2020) & "Levitating"(13 August 2020).

